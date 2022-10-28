Court documents show Britt Reid drank at Kansas City Chiefs’ facility prior to 2021 crash

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Court documents obtained by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports confirmed that former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid drank at Arrowhead Stadium moments before the crash in February 2021 that permanently injured a young girl.

Reid, the son of Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, pled guilty in September to a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury. The 37-year-old admitted to being intoxicated on Feb. 4, 2021, when he struck two cars that were on the side of an interstate entrance ramp.

Under oath in September, Reid was asked by attorney J.R. Hobbs about the night of the crash. He admitted to being at Arrowhead Stadium before leaving around 9 p.m. and that he drank at the team facility before leaving.

With a blood alcohol concentration of .113, Reid left the team facility in his Dodge Ram truck and took it onto the Interstate 435 on-ramp at 84 mph. He then slammed into two cars that sat in the breakdown lane. Ariel Young, then 5 years old, sat in the backseat of one of the vehicles when it was struck. She was in a coma for weeks and is now dealing with medical complications that will likely impact her for the rest of her life.

Serving as the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach at the time, Kansas City placed Reid on administrative leave. Reid already had a history of substance abuse issues and legal trouble when operating a motor vehicle. He pled guilty in January 2008 on charges of DUI and drug possession after driving into a shopping cart in a parking lot. At the time, he was already out on bail following a road rage charge and previously pled guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007.

Reid will be sentenced to four years in prison on Friday for the tragic crash, a sentence that Young’s family is publicly criticized for its leniency and there is expected to be an appeal to the judge.

Immediately after the crash, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they were gathering information about the incident and Reid’s actions at the team facilities. However, the organization has not provided any updates since on whether or not Reid drank with others before leaving.

Based on the facts now available, both the Chiefs and the NFL will likely face questions about employees drinking at team headquarters and whether or not anyone inside the Chiefs’ organization knew Reid was drunk when he got behind the wheel.