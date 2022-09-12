Britt Reid pleads guilty to felony DWI

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Britt Reid, a former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and the son of head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury.

Reid, 37, admitted he was intoxicated on the night of Feb. 4, 2021, when he struck two cars stopped on the side of an interstate entrance ramp. The accident left 5-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury and injured another child.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake,” Reid said during the 30-minute hearing. “I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone that night.”

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence Reid to no more than four years in prison. He faced up to seven years. His trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

Circuit Court Judge Charles H. McKenzie set the sentencing hearing for Oct. 28.

Attorney Tom Porto, who’s representing the crash victims, said the families are opposed to the plea agreement.

The “victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law,” Porto said. “The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

Prosecutors in Kansas City said Reid had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113 and was driving 83.9 mph at the time of the accident. Reid told police that he’d had two to three drinks and had also taken prescription Adderall.

Reid initially entered a not guilty plea when charges were first filed in April 2021. He had a prior DUI conviction in 2007.

In November, the Chiefs committed to providing lifetime medical care and financial assistance to Young.

