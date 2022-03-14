Brandon Scherff signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing up NFL Draft plans

Veteran guard Brandon Scherff has been among the best players at his position in the NFL over the past seven seasons.

The former top-five pick of the Washington Commanders, Scherff has earned five Pro Bowl nods during this span.

He’s now finally getting paid like the elite guard he is. The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed Brandon Scherff on the first day of the NFL free agent tampering period.

For the long downtrodden Jaguars, it’s all about finding young quarterback Trevor Lawrence more pass protection after he was sacked a mere 32 times as a rookie this past season.

General manager Trent Baalke is certainly exhausting a ton of capital on helping Lawrence improve under center. That included placing the franchise tag on starting left tackle Cam Robinson earlier in the offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ signing Brandon Scherff could be a tell

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) leaves the field after the Washington Football Team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Selecting No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s now a darn good chance that Jacksonville will go with former Michigan star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Previously, there was some thought given to going offensive line with either North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal being options. That’s highly unlikely to be the case.

The Jaguars recorded all of 32 sacks a season ago with former top-10 pick Josh Allen (7.5) leading the way. The idea here would be for Hutchinson to team up with Allen and form a great young pass-rush tandem.

It’s also reasonable to believe that Jacksonville will at least listen to offers for the first pick if a team is high on Hutchinson. In this scenario, targeting another edge rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux would be in the cards.

Either way, the Jaguars struck gold by signing Brandon Scherff on Monday. It continues to be a necessity to add pass protection front of a young quarterback in today’s pass-first NFL.

