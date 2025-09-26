Have you ever wondered who owns the UFC? Or how the largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world was first created? Well, look no further as we answer every major question about who the folks are that run the biggest promotion in MMA.

Who is the top boss at the UFC?

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., headed by Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel, is the current owner of UFC. They own what amounts to a 51 percent stake in TKO Group Holdings, which is a holding company consisting of UFC as well as the pro wrestling promotion, WWE.

Endeavor Group Holdings was formerly known as William Morris Endeavor and WME-IMG.

Does Dana White own UFC?

Credit: USA Today News

No, Dana White does not own the UFC. He has served as the president of the promotion since 2001, after Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta acquired the company. In his role as president, White was given a stake in the company, owning nine percent at the time of the 2016 sale. He was given a stake in the new business upon the completion of the sale to WME-IMG.

How much is the UFC worth in 2024?

As of today, UFC is believed to be worth $12.3 billion, which is over triple the price it was bought for in 2016 at $4.025 billion. In 2023, they had a revenue of $1.3 billion U.S. with an operating income of $142.9 million.

Who is the CEO of the UFC?

That would be Dana White, who was given the title in 2023 with the merger between UFC and WWE. Under the Endeavor banner, White was put into his new role after serving two decades as president of UFC.

Who created the UFC?

The UFC was started by Art Davie, Bob Meyrowitz, Ryan Troutsdale, Campbell McLaren, David Isaacs, John Millus, and Rorion Gracie. Davie and Gracie are credited as the founders, with McLaren and Isaacs coming through Semaphore Entertainment Group.

When was the UFC founded?

Founded in 1993 by Davie and Gracie, the first event was held in 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. The purpose of the promotion was to identify the most effective martial art in a contest with minimal rules and no weight classes. Later, rigorous rules were created with weight classes playing a key part in the growth of the sport.

What does UFC stand for?

UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is the largest MMA promotion in the world.