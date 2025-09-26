There is no bigger highlight than scoring a quick finish. These 10 athletes find themselves on the list of the Top 10 fastest knockouts in UFC history. Included are the likes of Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Chan Sung Jung, and Duane Ludwig

10. (tie) Gray Maynard

Remembered for his classics with Frankie Edgar, Gray Maynard also made history with his striking skills. In 2007, at UFC Fight Night 11 on September 19 from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, “The Bully” laid out Joe Veres in the opener.

Serving as a lead-in program to The Ultimate Fighter 6, Maynard stormed out, finishing Veres in just nine seconds. The performance marked his first win with the UFC after a no-contest in a double-TKO with Rob Emerson earlier that year.

Maynard would go unbeaten until a 2011 loss to Edgar for the title. That fight followed a split draw that the two had at UFC 125 for the belt.

10. (tie) Jairzinho Rozenstruik

For Jairzinho Rozenstruik, June 22, 2019, and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, will hold a special place in his heart. That night, the heavyweight landed a nine-second finish of Allen Crowder in their ESPN-televised fight.

Rozenstruik left all 7,682 fans in attendance shocked hours ahead of seeing Chan Sung Jung finish Renato Moicano in the first round. For Rozenstruik, the win earned him his first fight-night bonus.

Since that bout, he has faced the likes of Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Ciryl Gane inside the Octagon.

7. (tie) Leon Edwards

The UFC doesn’t head to Poland very often, but on April 11, 2015, that is where the Octagon set up shop. And for those 10,000 fans inside the Tauron Arena Krakow, they saw a future champion shine bright.

Leon Edwards finished off the UFC Fight Pass prelims with an eight-second knockout of Seth Baczynski. The win marked his first time getting his hand raised since joining the promotion.

Edwards lost his UFC debut to Claudio Silva via split decision. That meant a win was of even more importance for him. From there, he would put together a 10-fight unbeaten streak that led him to become the welterweight champion of the world in 2023.

7. (tie) Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani kicked off 2015 with an emphatic statement from the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. While the 30,000 fans were there on January 24 to see countryman Alexander Gustafsson, they were also treated to a historical finish.

Amirkhani made it worth their while when he stopped Andy Ogle in eight seconds with a flying knee on the FOX Sports 1 prelims. The card started at 2 a.m. local time in Stockholm to air at night in the U.S.

Now retired, “Mr. Finland” remains on the list for earning a quick stoppage in his UFC debut.

7. (tie) James Irvin

One perfectly placed Superman punch was all James Irvin needed to finish Houston Alexander in eight seconds in 2008. The light heavyweight affair kicked off the main card from the Broomfield Event Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on April 2.

The event served as a lead-in program to The Ultimate Fighter 7. It also marked the first event in Colorado since 1995 at the time. Irvin made a statement with his striking skills.

“The Sandman” used his quick finish to earn a bout with icon Anderson Silva later that year. Unfortunately, he was not only knocked out in 61 seconds but also tested positive for a banned substance in his main event bout.

3. (tie) Terrance McKinney

One of the newer marks on this list, Terrance McKinney, set the Gila River Arena ablaze back in 2021. At UFC 263 on June 12 in Glendale, Arizona, McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola in just seven seconds.

The fight was part of the early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. However, the quick finish would be replayed countless times throughout the evening. The win was even sweeter for McKinney, as it came in his debut with the UFC.

McKinney has spent the past several years battling with the best of the best inside the Octagon, going 4-4 since that victory.

3. (tie) Ryan Jimmo

Before he entered the UFC, Ryan Jimmo was a champion for Maximum Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2016 in Canada after an altercation with another person.

But in 2012 at UFC 149 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jimmo put his name in the history books. He would flatten Anthony Perosh in just seven seconds in their light heavyweight affair.

The Ultimate Fighter alum earned his 17th win in 18 fights that night, as it also marked his debut with the UFC. He would remain with the promotion through 2015 before his untimely death.

3. (tie) Chan Sung Jung

Outside of a couple of fighters on this list, Chan Sung Jung might be the most well-known and successful of the bunch. Better known as “The Korean Zombie,” Jung has had plenty of fights that left the fans delighted. One of those, though, did not do that.

Jung entered hostile territory to meet Canadian Mark Hominick at UFC 140 in Toronto. Over 18,000 inside the Air Canada Centre watched as he stopped the hometown hero in just seven seconds with strikes.

The 2011 win would help catapult Jung into a fight with Dustin Poirier the following year. On the heels of a victory there, he challenged then-champion Jose Aldo for the featherweight title.

3. (tie) Todd Duffee

When you talk about the heavyweight division in 2009, Todd Duffee was a marked man. The giant appeared to have all the tools to be a top name in the sport for years to come. And on August 29 at UFC 102, he showed why.

Duffee knocked out Tim Hague in just seven seconds, just missing out on reaching the top spot on this list. All 16,000-plus fans jammed inside the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, were in awe as Duffee earned his sixth win in six pro fights.

Unfortunately for him, that would be his career highlight. He left the UFC after a loss, returning to go 2-1 with a no-contest, with a four-year break thrown in between fights.

2. Duane Ludwig

Before he would lead TJ Dillashaw to UFC gold, Duane Ludwig was a fighter himself. In fact, “Bang” held the top spot in the promotion for quickest KO for several years. In 2006, he hit Jonathan Goulet, stopping the welterweight bout in just six seconds.

However, the official bout time is reported at 11 seconds. That is because the Nevada State Athletic Commission cannot retroactively amend bout times. UFC president Dana White and officials decided to declare it a six-second stoppage.

The Ultimate Fight Night 3 card took place on January 16 from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Just over 1,000 people were in attendance for a live gate of $144,600. But they all saw history.

1. Jorge Masvidal

For 13 years, Duane Ludwig’s knockout stood the test of time. Fight after fight, no one in the UFC could eclipse his time. Jorge Masvidal changed all that on July 6, 2019.

At UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Masvidal changed the course of history. “Gamebred” and Ben Askren had an interesting rivalry that quickly ignited between the two. But for as great as that was, the fight was even better – even though it lasted just five seconds.

Masvidal shot out of the block, catching a ducking Askren with a flying knee, ending the fight in record time. While he would go on to challenge for UFC gold, Askren left MMA later that year.