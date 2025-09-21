Ronda Rousey is sure making it seem like a return to the Octagon is as possible as its ever been.

“From 8 weeks after having a baby and 8 years of stepping away from MMA to 8 months postpartum and finding my love for it again,” Rousey said in the caption of a video post on her Instagram. “The first clip is my first session working with AJ Matthews. I was super self-conscious. Embarrassed by how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants, throwing punches so soon after having baby Pau.

“Second clip was yesterday. I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last 6 months have been an absolute blast. Feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders, nothing is holding me back.”

Rousey has posted several videos in 2025 about getting back into shape after having her second baby with fellow former UFC star Travis Browne. However, this is the first time she’s admitted to falling back in love with the sports and the grueling training MMA requires. But could she actually return to the Octagon?

Ronda Rousey record: 12-3 (3 KOs, 9 submissions)

Could Ronda Rousey return at the UFC White House card?

SEE YOU ON THE SOUTH LAWN @UFC pic.twitter.com/02HoAdxc9e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 20, 2025

Since her last fight in December 2016, Rousey has made it clear that she has no desire to step back into the cage. For a while, that wasn’t an option because she was busy with a new career in professional wrestling with WWE. But recently, she has been focused on growing her family with Browne.

Furthermore, she has admitted that many misdiagnosed concussions had a major effect on her performance in her last few fights, and it is a problem that would preclude her from fighting again. However, sometimes, brain damage from violent sports can clear up with enough time away. The big question is, did her time in WWE possibly worsen that condition?

At 38 years old, it would seem like a return is still unlikely. However, the UFC officially confirmed this month that they will indeed be putting on an event on the lawn of the White House next year. It is a huge and historic event that UFC icons Jon Jones and Conor McGregor want to be a part of. If there was any event that could compel the gold medal winner to return, it would be this one.

The odds are probably 70-30 that she doesn’t return, but they are much better than they were a couple of years ago.