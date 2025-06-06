Boxing superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko officially retires at 37: Looking back on his legendary career

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) has officially announced his retirement from boxing at 37 years of age. In a video posted on social media, “Loma” took a moment to thank everyone who was a part of his highly accomplished career in the sport.

“I’m grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life,” said Lomachenko. “I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve victory. Not just in the ring, but in other kind, in the old self. Only then can one receive their true reward.”

The native of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, compiled an outstanding amateur record of 396-1 and won gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, respectively. He made his professional debut at age 25 in October 2013 and defeated Josè Luis Ramirez by fourth-round knockout.

In a bid to become a world champion in just his second fight as a professional fighter, Lomachenko suffered a close split decision loss against Orlando Salido for the vacant WBO featherweight title in March 2014.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule

Lomachenko’s Fast Rise to World Champion

Three months later, he won his first world championship in his third professional fight, with a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. for the vacant WBO featherweight title in June 2014. The two-time Olympic gold medalist had a reign of three successful title defenses before he moved up to 130 pounds and stopped Román Martinez for the WBO junior lightweight title in June 2016.

He made four defenses of the title and eyed becoming a world champion in a third division as he transitioned to lightweight. In June 2018, Lomachenko would do that when he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Jorge Linares for the WBA (Super) lightweight title.

He became a three-division champion in just 12 fights as a pro. A first in the long history of the sport. Establishing his name as the kingpin at 135 pounds, he captured the WBC and WBO titles to become a unified champion.

A Huge Setback and Unaccomplished Milestone at 135 pounds

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lomachenko put the WBC, WBO, and WBA (Super) lightweight titles on the line as he met then-IBF champion Teofimo Lopez for the 135-pound undisputed championship in October 2020. The heavy underdog Lopez defeated Lomachenko by unanimous decision to become the undisputed lightweight champion in a career-defining performance and massive upset.

After a bitter taste of defeat, it remained a personal milestone for the former unified lightweight champion to become undisputed at 135 pounds. He rebounded from the loss with three consecutive victories. In May 2023, Lomachenko received another shot at redemption as he challenged then-135-pound undisputed champion Devin Haney.

However, “The Dream” retained the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and WBO titles by unanimous decision. A seemingly heartbroken Lomachenko was seen breaking down in tears backstage following the result.

“The Matrix” seemed to have unfinished business at lightweight, as he earned an eleventh-round TKO victory against George Kambosos Jr. for the IBO and vacant IBF titles in May 2024. This would be his final curtain, though, as the three-division champion remained inactive and made the announcement over a year later.

“I want to thank Top Rank and Mr. Bob Arum,” said Lomachenko. “For an amazing opportunity to showcase my abilities in boxing. I’m grateful to the United States of America for giving me the chance to realize my potential. And of course, I wouldn’t really miss thanking you, my dear boxing fans around the world. You have always supported me, this passion, and lived through unforgettable fights alongside me for over a decade.”