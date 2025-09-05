Sydney Sweeney is generating significant Oscar buzz for her transformative performance as pioneering female boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy.

And that is going to come as a shock to those who just tried to have her canceled over a relatively tame American Eagle commercial about her “great jeans.”

The film, which chronicles Martin’s rise in the male-dominated world of boxing during the 1990s, has been testing exceptionally well with audiences, heightening expectations for its theatrical release in November.

TMZ describes Sweeney as potentially “punching her way to her first Academy Award.”

According to the gossip website, the studio responsible for Christy has tested it with audiences, and the results were “through the roof.”

“We’re told folks who have seen Sydney in “Christy” are thinking this may be her chance to possibly take home an Oscar,” they write.

Sydney Sweeney … Oscar Winner?

Sweeney’s intense physical preparation and dedication to the role have drawn comparisons to other award-worthy transformations, positioning her as a potential contender in the Best Actress category.

Some of the images that have surfaced of her as Martin are shocking, really. And it isn’t just TMZ and their sources saying she’s getting Oscar buzz.

Distributor Black Bear Pictures plans to mount a full Oscar campaign for the movie and Sweeney’s portrayal, capitalizing on the early positive reception, Variety reports.

“Christy will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 7,” they write, “and Black Bear plans to mount an Oscar campaign for the picture and for Sweeney’s performance, which is said to be chameleonic.”

Chameleonic, indeed. Sydney Sweeney reportedly gained 4o lbs. for the role and trained like a lunatic.

“I started eating,” she told W Magazine. “I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

“I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27,” she added. “My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god.”

She’s Well-Rounded

Well, we know of one outlet that will be unhappy to hear of Sydney Sweeney’s transformation. Slate once suggested that Sweeney’s assets weren’t as great as people were trying to make them out to be, leading to the single greatest fact-check in the history of fact-checks, as provided by X’s Community Notes.

(Incidentally, it has been reported that she lost the weight after filming.)

Sweeney’s various other skills outside of acting include videos she’s posted restoring her own Ford Bronco and showing off her “water surfing” skills to fans.

Now, she’s taken on a very challenging role as an iconic boxing figure. Is there anything she can’t do?

Christy Martin, nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” is a pioneering American boxer who competed professionally from 1989 to 2012. She held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009 and was featured on undercards for legends like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

She is widely credited with legitimizing women’s boxing in the United States, becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996, under the headline “The Lady Is a Champ.”