WWE is such a popular company because it perfectly blends sports and entertainment. During the promotion’s history, they have produced many iconic original entrance songs for their performers to add flair to events. But which ones are the best of the best? Well, look no further as we offer up a definitive list of the 20 best WWE theme songs of all time.

*Note: The list features just original songs made for WWE. So no “Cult of Personality” for the CM Punk fans

Hulk Hogan – ‘Real American’

For a couple of generations of fans, no song induces an immediate reaction like Hulk Hogan’s “Real American.” It was the background music to so many legendary victories for a performer who was a top star over three decades. The Hulkster rose to prominence in the 80s, and the song felt like a classic song from an action movie of the decade. While it is dated, it is forever cool as the entrance music for the biggest star in professional wrestling history.

The Undertaker – ‘Ministry’

Most would assume The Undertaker’s classic theme would end up on this list. And that is understandable. However, of his original WWE themes, his “Ministry” version took his classic song and elevated it to epic rock levels. You don’t even need to be a wrestling fan to dig the song. It is a fantastic rock epic that modernized his gothic music for emo rock fans.

D-Generation X – ‘Are You Ready’

“Are you ready?” It is one of the coolest openings to a WWE theme ever. It is a shot of adrenaline straight into the veins of wrestling fans and gets them out of their seats. What the nWo theme was for factions in WCW history, D-Generation X’s theme is that in WWE. It is the greatest theme for a faction in company history.

Stone Cold Steve Austin – ‘I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’

When that glass broke, somebody was in trouble. No WWE theme song better fits a wrestler than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s. It was rough, rugged, and intense. The visuals of him strutting to the ring or throwing up middle fingers and chugging beers in the corner while his music played are iconic memories for a generation of WWE fans. To this day, it is an entrance that still makes fans jump up to their feet.

John Cena – ‘The Time is Now’

When that trombone hits, there is no more iconic WWE theme opening in history. While Shawn Michaels’ singing his own entrance theme will forever stand out, the song is still more silly than it is good. However, John Cena’s “The Time is Now” was on an actual album because it was that good. Cena already had a good theme with his “Basic Thuganomics.” However, “The Time is Now” is huge, grand, and makes him feel like the legend he would become.

Kane – ‘Slow Chemical’

Similar to his “brother,” The Undertaker, Kane had a perfect and fitting original theme. However, as he became an even more integral part of WWE, he earned an elevated version of it. That is why WWE commissioned Finger Eleven to create an even better version. “Slow Chemical” is that and then some, and is so good it ended up on the band’s greatest hits album.

Hollywood Rock – ‘Is Cooking’

“If You Smell” was a theme synonymous with so many big years in The Rock’s career. However, when he turned heel in 2003 and got a slower heel version, it became an immediate favorite for fans. There is no better proof that it is his top theme song and one of the best ever than it being brought back for “The Final Boss” version of The Rock we have gotten in recent years.

Triple H – ‘The Game’

Triple H had a pretty solid theme when he first turned heel in 1999. However, as he became a top star in the company, WWE felt he needed something bigger and bolder. Enter legendary metal band, and favorite of Triple H, Motorhead. Their “The Game” theme is an original song that easily could have been on one of their albums. The lyrics fit the character perfectly, and the guitar riffs are some of the best on a WWE theme.

Cody Rhodes – ‘Kingdom’

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016, and one of the first things he did was get a unique theme song made for him. That song has traveled with him to ROH, to Impact, to NJPW, on to AEW, and back to WWE three years ago. While it wasn’t made for WWE specifically, it was an original track created for a wrestler now in the company. It is one of the coolest themes in the industry and tells a perfect story of the former champion’s journey to make his own kingdom.

Rhea Ripley – ‘Demon in Your Dreams’

Rhea Ripley has emerged to become, arguably, the top female wrestler on the planet. However, part of why she has become such a huge star is her unique look and fantastic theme music. It makes her feel like a star, but it is also a great representation of the goth-metal character she brings to life each week on WWE television.

Shinsuke Nakamura – ‘The Rising Sun’

If you didn’t know much about Shinsuke Nakamura when he made his NXT debut in 2016, his theme song immediately got your attention and interest. It is equal parts bad a** and beautiful. The tune made a legion of young WWE fans want to go out and learn the electric violin. The track ushered in a new era of WWE theme songs, not mimicking just rock music.

Chris Jericho – ‘Break the Walls Down’

When Chris Jericho made his WWE debut in 1999, there was a lot of excitement about his potential. WWE immediately put him in a strong position with one of the coolest theme songs ever. It was methodical, powerful, and fit the times. “Break the Walls Down” helped set him on a path to becoming one of the most popular performers of his era.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt – ‘Let Me In’

Bray Wyatt had a very good theme when he was the leader of the Wyatt Family. So when he changed his character and introduced “The Fiend,” he and the company had a very hard act to follow. However, his original music for the devilish “Fiend” was able to top his previous song and set a scary tone for one of the most horrifying characters in WWE history.

Edge – ‘Metalingus’

When Edge switched to being a heel and changed his music to “Metalingus,” it wasn’t an immediate hit with fans. Especially after his original WWE theme was well-liked, and he ended up also getting a popular Rob Zombie song as his entrance music for a time. However, over the years, it has become one of the most beloved tunes in the pantheon of WWE theme songs.

Shawn Michaels – ‘Sexy Boy’

Is Shawn Michaels’ song “Sexy Boy” corny? Absolutely, but it was meant to be when it was debuted in the early ’90s. However, the wrestling icon was able to turn it into one of the best ever by his sheer excellence. It has now become a favorite of many old-school WWE fans as a time warp to a very different and simpler era of WWE themes.

Randy Orton – ‘Voices’

Randy Orton’s “Voices” theme has gone from a good theme to one of the most epic in WWE history due to fans singing along whenever he enters the ring. But besides being a cool rock song, it perfectly fits a legendary character who is completely unpredictable and adhering to the voices in his head telling him to hit RKOs out of nowhere.

Trick Williams – ‘Locked In’

Yes, Trick Williams is not on the WWE main roster yet. But NXT is still a notable brand under the company umbrella. And his “Locked In” theme is the greatest in NXT history. The “Whoop that Trick” chant that was added by fans and will continue to be a part of it in the years ahead has turned it into a highlight moment for all fans in attendance when he heads to the ring. As well as for those chanting along at home.

Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase – ‘Money’

Similar to Shawn Michaels’ theme, “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase’s entrance song is quite corny. But it so perfectly fit the character and made him stand out from his peers. For as lame as it can seem, it lives rent-free in so many long-time fans’ heads that it often comes to mind in daily matters of money they may or may not like.

Jey Uso – ‘Main Event Ish’

Crowd participation can help elevate a WWE theme song. That is the case with Jey Uso’s “Main Event Ish” theme. It’s already a good song and is a derivative of the Uso’s theme. However, fans losing their minds and waving in unison in support of the Yeet! man is a sight to behold on WWE television each week. It has been a key part of turning him into a top star in the company.

Bret Hart – ‘Hitman’

While many WWE theme songs in the 1980s were fairly simple, there were a few bangers from the era. Enter the Hart Foundation theme — that would go on to become Bret Hart’s entrance song — “Hart Attack.” It has no lyrics, but it didn’t need them. The song has one of the filthiest and simplest riffs in wrestling theme history, and it is fantastic. It set a tone for a man who took his job very seriously and excelled at it.