The most shocking fight news of the year has just arrived. Boxing icons Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have reportedly come to terms on the most unexpected bout in the sport’s history.

TMZ Sports broke the news on Thursday night about a deal for a matchup that is expected to take place at some point in the spring of 2026. A location is still to be determined, but the outlet revealed the matchup will be promoted by CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this,” he added. “It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mike Tyson is fighting FLOYD MAYWEATHER pic.twitter.com/TzzGbMsz9j — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 4, 2025

The rest of the boxing world will find it hard to believe as well. Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time. Often weighing in anywhere from 215 to 220 pounds. The 59-year-old weighed 228 pounds for his highly viewed bout with Jake Paul on Netflix in November.

However, the heaviest Mayweather has ever competed at during his career was at light middleweight. Which has a max weight of 160 pounds. The five-division champion has competed exclusively in exhibition bouts since 2018. The still undefeated 48-year-old’s last official bout came in 2017 when he defeated UFC legend Conor McGregor.

It will be interesting to see if the boxing greats agree to a minimum and maximum limit for the bout or if it is an open-weight exhibition.