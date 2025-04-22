Mike Tyson next fight: 3 opponent options for the legend’s final fight, including Vitor Belfort

Credit: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Some Mike Tyson next fight news could come at some point in 2025. With his next fight sure to be his last, we look at three potential opponent options and recap his defeat to Jake Paul in November.

Who Mike Tyson next fight be against?

After years of waiting, boxing fans were able to see Mike Tyson in the ring one more time in November. Unfortunately, he looked like a 58-year-old athlete in his loss to Jake Paul. While it is far from a guarantee he returns, he is open to the idea.

In the event he does have one final bout in the ring, matchups with Paul’s brother Logan, Evander Holyfield, or UFC great Vitor Belfort are possible.

The Other Paul: Jake showed that Tyson would have trouble with a young opponent with legitimate boxing skills. However, his brother Logan is a wild and sloppy fighter. While he is fast and strong, he might leave far more openings for the greybeard to exploit.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul recap

While the build to Tyson vs. Paul was a massive success, as millions tuned in. Strains on Netflix’s servers and a boring bout disappointed the massive amount of fight fans who streamed the event.

What Happened: The fear was that despite looking great in hype videos, the reality of being a 58-year-old man would show. And sadly, that was the case in November as Tyson seemed to have trouble pulling the trigger and was unable to cut off the ring as Paul was on his bike.

The output from both men was low, and by the end, fans were grateful the fight was only eight two-minute rounds.

The Fallout: Paul took much of the heat for how the fight turned out since he was the younger man by 30 years. Most hope Tyson officially retires, but “Iron” seemed open to one more fight under the right circumstances.

What’s Next? It is likely Tyson will never fight again. But we also didn’t think he would fight two more times after walking away from the sport a couple of decades ago. So you just never know with Mike Tyson.

What makes Mike Tyson so popular?

Credit: Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson became an international star and sports icon by being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, winning his first 37 fights. However, he has become an American pop culture phenomenon from his various work outside the ring after his career ended.

Mike Tyson Record: 50-7 (44 knockouts)

50-7 (44 knockouts) Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served jail time.

Finally, the moment that signaled the end of Tyson’s reign at the top, biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

The infamous Mike Tyson plane fight video became a popular search in 2022 after the Brooklyn native attacked a heckling fan on a JetBlue flight to Florida.

He engages in in-depth interviews, documentaries, podcasts, voice work for cartoons, and serves as an ambassador for combat sports.

He revealed his personal struggles during that time, including years of substance abuse, which influenced some of his behavior.

Mike Tyson net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Tyson’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

