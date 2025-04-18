Jake Paul next fight: ‘El Gallo’ Is back in June to face former middleweight champion

Credit: Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions

The Jake Paul next fight news has arrived, and the man known as “El Gallo” has booked his return for June. And welcoming him back to the ring will be a man who has won gold at the highest levels of professional boxing.

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

Jake Paul extended his win streak to five straight when he scored an easy — while uneventful — victory over Mike Tyson in November. For his next fight, he will take on another former champion and the son of a boxing legend when he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June

Paul vs. Chavez will headline a card on June 28

The fight will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

The event will air exclusively on DAZN

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. preview

Credit: Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions

Paul won’t be facing an elite talent in boxing when he makes his return in June. However, his opponent is still a former champion who has competed against elite talent during a 61-fight career. So while “El Gallo” should win, Chavez Jr. offers some major threats.

Size differential: While the Mexican was a middleweight who had trouble on the scales, 160 pounds is closer to his natural weight. However, when he faces Jake Paul in June, the fight will be at 200 pounds. A weight that the American is far more comfortable with. Even if Chavez Jr. wasn’t 39, that would still put him at a distinct disadvantage on fight night.

Experience gap: While the age and size go to Paul, the son of boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez, has a ton of experience. During his career, he has faced greats like Daniel Jacobs, Canelo Alvarez, and Sergio Martinez. Furthermore, 39 means he has passed his prime, but he is still young enough to be a good athlete.

Chavez Jr. could have some tricks for Paul in June that he has never seen before.

The bottom line: While this isn’t the uber-dangerous bout that Paul’s detractors would prefer, Chavez Jr. is still a real test and with name value. A win would be meaningful for the Americans’ resume.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Jake Paul boxing record: 11-1 (7 knockouts)

11-1 (7 knockouts) Jake Paul height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 What does Jake Paul call his fans? The YouTube influencer and former actor refers to his legion of fans as Jake Paulers.

The YouTube influencer and former actor refers to his legion of fans as Jake Paulers. The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion, but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over former MMA world champions.

“El Gallo” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White in recent years. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters in 2021, and added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.

The Ohio native expanded his fighting horizons in 2023 when he signed an exclusive deal to compete in MMA for the Professional Fighters League. However, he has yet to compete for the promotion.

Paul is now dabbling in the world of professional wrestling with his brother Logan and was actually in his corner for his title bout against WWE superstar Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in 2022.

Jake Paul’s net worth

Credit: Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million.

How many kids does Jake Paul have?

While Jake Paul is a ladies’ man and has called some of his opponents his children, he has no actual kids of his own.

Jake Paul girlfriend

Paul is not just a winner in the ring but also seems to do pretty well in his love life. Currently, the 28-year-old is engaged to five-time world champion speed skater Jutta Leerdam.