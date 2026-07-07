An IBO Super Lightweight title is on the line in Dublin. Challenging undefeated Pierce O’Leary (19-0) for the title is Mark Chamberlain (17-1-1) in a surely explosive bout. Learn how to watch O’Leary vs Chamberlain on DAZN here.

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When is the O’Leary vs Chamberlain Fight?

The O’Leary vs Chamberlain fight will take place on Saturday, August 1st, at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 pm GMT, streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the O’Leary vs Chamberlain fight?

Subscribers can order the O’Leary vs Chamberlain fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between O’Leary and Chamberlain.

What is the price of the O’Leary fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch O’Leary vs Chamberlain for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The O’Leary fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

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Is DAZN offering a free month for the O’Leary vs Chamberlain fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase like O’Leary vs Chamberlain to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

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What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV, Hisense Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 5. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the O’Leary vs Chamberlain fight?

Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Pierce O’Leary vs Mark Chamberlain is the main event at the 3Arena, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ring walk.

Pierce O’Leary vs. Mark Chamberlain (Super Lightweight)

Royston Smith vs. Reece Bellotti (Super Featherweight)

Gary Cully vs. Lee Reeves (Super Lightweight)

Steven Cairns vs. Senan Kelly (Lightweight)

Ben Fail vs. Craig O’Brien (Super Welterweight)

FAQs

Is DAZN free on Amazon Prime? DAZN is not free on Amazon Prime but is available as an add-on. You will need separate subscriptions to Amazon Prime and DAZN to access each service’s content. Can you cancel DAZN after a fight? Yes, you can cancel your subscription after a fight. Depending on your subscription, you may or may not be able to receive a refund. How to pronounce DAZN? The sports-centered streaming service is pronounced as “da zone.” DAZN is a British sports streaming and entertainment platform that offers live sports and PPV events. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime, but the process will differ based on your subscription. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it will reflect at the end of the current billing cycle.