A WBO lightweight title is on the line in a huge Independence Day event in the United States. Headlining the event is Abdullah Mason (20-0) as he defends his title against Albert Bell (28-0) in Cleveland. The fight originally featured Joe Cordina; however, he pulled out due to visa-related issues. Learn how to watch Mason vs Bell on DAZN here.

Check Out: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

When is the Mason vs Bell Fight?

The Mason vs Bell fight will take place on Saturday, July 4th, at the CSU Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the Mason vs Bell fight?

Subscribers can order the Mason vs Bell fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between Mason and Bell.

What is the price of the Mason fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch Mason vs Bell for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Mason fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

Is DAZN offering a free month for the Mason vs Bell fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase like Mason vs Bell to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

Read More: How Much is DAZN? Price, PPVs, Options, and More in 2026

What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, LG Smart TV, Xbox Series X, and Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the Mason vs Bell fight?

Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell is the main event at the CSU Wolstein Center, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ring walk.

Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell (Lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs. Rene Palacios (Featherweight)

Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero (Welterweight)

Deric Davis vs. Carlos Ramos (Lightweight)

Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (Lightweight)

Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik Hanley (Super Featherweight)

FAQs

How to pronounce DAZN? The sports-centered streaming service is pronounced as “da zone.” DAZN is a British sports streaming and entertainment platform that offers live sports and PPV events. Is DAZN free on Amazon Prime? DAZN is not free on Amazon Prime but is available as an add-on. You will need separate subscriptions to Amazon Prime and DAZN to access each service’s content. Do I have to subscribe to DAZN to watch PPV fights? Yes, you’ll need a DAZN subscription to gain access to all of the pay-per-view events on the streaming service. Once you have a subscription, you can watch PPV events for an additional payment. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime, but the process will differ based on your subscription. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it will reflect at the end of the current billing cycle.