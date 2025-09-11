The fight of this century is here because Canelo vs. Crawford goes down this Saturday night. After a few years of rumors and speculation, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will face off to decide who is the best fighter of their generation. In this space, you can find everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated bout, including how to watch, betting odds, and predictions on the matchup.

How to watch Canelo vs. Crawford on September 13

In their latest step toward being a hub for huge live sports events, Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford will air exclusively on Netflix.

Canelo vs. Crawford start time

Coverage for the event will begin as early as 3:30 ET/12:30 PT. The main card for Canelo vs. Crawford starts at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The main event ring walks are expected to start at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

Also Read: Canelo vs. Crawford Prediction – Mike Tyson Says One Fighter ‘Doesn’t Stand a Chance’

Canelo vs. Crawford betting odds

On DraftKings, Alvarez is a -165 favorite, while Crawford is a +135 underdog. On Bet MGM, Alvarez is a -160 favorite to Crawford’s +145 odds.

Fighter predictions for Canelo vs. Crawford

Credit: Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC

With this being arguably the biggest fight of this century, there have been various stars from around the fight game who weighed in with their thoughts on the bout. Let’s take a look at some of the public predictions of big names from the world of boxing.

Mike Tyson: “Oh, that’s gonna be interesting because I would like to see Crawford do it. I can’t see, listen, on paper, he doesn’t stand a chance. It has to be some kind of miracle, something happened, cause he can’t run from Canelo. Canelo is fast, I don’t know, Canelo’s still out. He’s not really out of his peak; he’s still good. He’s not washed up.” (via Hard Rock Bet)

“Oh, that’s gonna be interesting because I would like to see Crawford do it. I can’t see, listen, on paper, he doesn’t stand a chance. It has to be some kind of miracle, something happened, cause he can’t run from Canelo. Canelo is fast, I don’t know, Canelo’s still out. He’s not really out of his peak; he’s still good. He’s not washed up.” (via Hard Rock Bet) Teddy Atlas: “When it was only vaguely proposed, a lot of people said Crawford is too small. When it was going through those times, I didn’t hesitate, I said Crawford. I’m not changing now.”

“When it was only vaguely proposed, a lot of people said Crawford is too small. When it was going through those times, I didn’t hesitate, I said Crawford. I’m not changing now.” Amir Khan: “It’s a 50-50 fight. I lean toward Crawford. Why? Because Crawford is the fresher fighter. Canelo has had too many tough fights.” (via ESPN)

“It’s a 50-50 fight. I lean toward Crawford. Why? Because Crawford is the fresher fighter. Canelo has had too many tough fights.” (via ESPN) Edgar Berlanga Sr.: I think Crawford can beat him by decision. (via ESPN)

I think Crawford can beat him by decision. (via ESPN) Tony Bellew: “This is going to be such a hard fight where both really need to stay switched on, but I’m thinking it has just fallen perfectly for Crawford.” (via DAZN News)

Sportsnaut’s prediction for Canelo vs. Crawford

This matchup is extremely fascinating. The highest Crawford has ever fought at is 154 pounds. He will be moving up another 14 pounds to face Alvarez this weekend. A legend who has competed as high as 175 pounds. Alvarez will enter this bout at a natural weight. While Crawford will be far heavier than normal.

He did not look great in his August 2024 win over Israil Madrimov at 154. But in the time since, he may have more naturally added weight and learned to work better with it.

Both men are elite pound-for-pound talents. But the American has more speed and slightly better technical skills, while the Mexican has much more power and is very skilled in his own right. There is an old fight game saying that “A good big man beats a good little man.” This fight will be an example of that.

Prediction: Alvarez by unanimous decision

Terence Crawford’s resume

Credit: Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC

For much of his career, Terence Crawford has quietly evolved into, arguably, the best fighter on the planet. He has never brought the same attention and interest as his opponent on Saturday night. However, true fans of the sweet science consider him to be the best of his generation. Let’s take a look at the amazing resume of the man known as “Bud.”

Terence Crawford record: 41-0 (31 knockouts)

41-0 (31 knockouts) Through 41 professional fights, Crawford has rarely been close to suffering his first professional loss

He made his professional debut at age 20 in March 2008, with a first-round knockout victory

Crawford holds stoppage wins over former champions Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and Errol Spence Jr.

The 37-year-old has won titles in four weight classes: Lightweight, Junior Welterweight (or Super Lightweight), Welterweight, and Junior Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez’s resume

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is the most famous active fighter in the world right now. His notoriety was built during a legendary career that included facing many of the best fighters of his era and beating most of them. Let’s take a look at the stellar resume of the man known as “Canelo.”

Canelo Alvarez record: 63-2-2 (39 knockouts)

63-2-2 (39 knockouts) Made his professional debut at 15 years old in 2005

Only two fighters during Alvarez’s storied career have defeated him. The legendary Floyd Mayweather and light heavyweight star Dmitry Bivol

During his career, “Canelo” has scored wins over boxing greats and former champions like Gennadiy Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Austin Trout, Caleb Plant, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev

The 35-year-old has won titles in four divisions: light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight

Is Canelo vs. Crawford the fight of the century?

Canelo vs. Crawford is definitely one of the biggest fights of the 21st century. It is a boxing rarity to get two pound-for-pound fighters facing off when they are still among the best in the world. From a diehard fight fan’s perspective, the bout is probably in the top three in this century because of the skill level involved.

However, in 2015, fight fans got Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. That will remain the unbeaten biggest fight of the century, not just because of the skill involved, but the fanfare for the iconic pugilists.



