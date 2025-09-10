When it comes to predictions for this weekend’s massive Canelo vs. Crawford fight, heavyweight legend Mike Tyson believes one specific fighter “doesn’t stand a chance” on Saturday night.

This weekend, Netflix brings one of the biggest fights in boxing history when WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO middleweight king Canelo Alvarez takes on WBA Junior Middleweight Champion and pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford.

There have been a boatload of predictions from around the fight game, and now we have Mike Tyson’s thoughts on the fights. And they aren’t positive for “Bud” Crawford fans.

“Oh, that’s gonna be interesting because I would like to see Crawford do it. I can’t see, listen, on paper, he doesn’t stand a chance,” Tyson told Hard Rock Bet. “It has to be some kind of miracle, something happened, cause he can’t run from Canelo. Canelo is fast, I don’t know, Canelo’s still out. He’s not really out of his peak; he’s still good. He’s not washed up.”

While Crawford has been viewed as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on earth over the last five years, he will be making a huge jump up in weight on Saturday night. The fighter that most recently fought at 154 pounds will face Alvarez at 168 pounds. And his 154-pound debut against Ismail Madrimov in August 2024 was one of his worst performances in years.

Although Tyson admitted in his chat with Hard Rock Bet, “I don’t want him to lose,” it makes sense why many greats of the sport are bullish about the Mexican superstar’s chances. He is still fighting at an elite level, and size does matter even at the highest level of the sport.

The main card for Canelo vs. Crawford begins at 8 PM ET on Netflix. Both fighters are expected to make the walk to the ring around 11 PM ET.