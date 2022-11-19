Boston Red Sox pursuing multiple starting pitchers in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a number of areas they’d like to address in free agency after finishing fourth in the American League East with a 78-84 record a season ago. Perhaps chief among Boston’s needs is fixing a pitching staff that ranked 14th among 15 AL teams in ERA (4.53 ERA).

Luckily enough for the Fenway Sports Group, there are a number of pitchers available in the MLB free agency period who can provide an immediate boost.

Related: MLB free agent tracker: Checking in on who the Boston Red Sox have signed

Free agency rumors link Boston Red Sox to proven arms

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox have already kicked the tires on a group of pitchers. Once again, the Sox have gauged Andrew Heaney’s interest in signing in Boston. A lefty, Heaney has proven to be able to strike out batters with ease (35.5% K rate in 2022), but there are several teams interested in the 31-year-old’s services.

Another pitcher the Red Sox have been in contact with is Corey Kluber, who actually has a home near the Boston area. Kluber has even entered contract negotiations with the front office each of the past two seasons and could find common ground. For the right price.

“I think they’re well aware of how I feel (about pitching close to home).” Free agent pitcher Corey Kluber on potentially joining Boston Red Sox

A two-time Cy Young winner and a three-time All-Star, Kluber, even at the age of 37, could help stabilize a staff that’s missed Chris Sale the past two seasons.

Either way, don’t expect the Red Sox to pursue a singular, big-ticket arm. Speier anticipates the team to employ more of a two-pronged approach, targeting a couple of pitchers who can help instead of putting all their eggs in one basket.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating the latest Boston Red Sox news, rumors