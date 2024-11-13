fbpx

Boston Celtics game today: Start times, TV info for upcoming games on 2024-25 Celtics schedule

Updated:
Is there a Boston Celtics game today? While there will be various NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Boston is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule.

Boston Celtics game today

When is the next Boston Celtics game?Wednesday, November 13
Who are they playing?Brooklyn Nets
Where are the Celtics playing?Barclay’s Center
What time does the Celtics game start?7:30 PM ET
What channel is the Celtics game on?NBC Sports Boston
Where can we stream the Celtics game?NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Celtics game today?

There is a Celtics game today. On Wednesday, the team resumes its regular season schedule with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

What time is the Celtics game today?

The next Celtics game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

How to watch Boston Celtics game today?

Most Celtics regular-season games are on NBC Sports Boston or streamed on NBA League Pass.

What radio station is the Celtics game on tonight?

celtics game today
Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The flagship radio station for Boston Celtics games is WBZ-FM 98.5 FM.

Who do the Celtics play next?

The Celtics’ next game is Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

What is the Celtics record right now?

The Boston Celtics record on the latest NBA standings is 9-3.

What place are the Boston Celtics in?

The Celtics are currently in first place in the NBA’s Atlantic Division.

2024-25 Boston Celtics stats

Here you can get a complete look at the current Boston Celtics stats leaders with our specialized widget.

2024-25 Boston Celtics roster

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics and their reserves.

Starters:

  • Jrue Holiday
  • Derrick White
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford

Reserves:

  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • JD Davison
  • Drew Peterson
  • Baylor Scheierman
  • Jordan Walsh
  • Anton Watson
  • Payton Prichard
  • Lonnie Walker IV
  • Luke Kornet
  • Sam Hauser
  • Xavier Tillman
  • Neemias Queta
  • Jaden Springer

Where do the Boston Celtics play their games?

The Celtics play all their home games in Boston’s TD Garden arena.

What time do gates open for the Celtics game today?

All gates for Celtics games at TD Garden, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Celtics play 2024?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule

celtics game today
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can get a look at the Boston Celtics schedule before the 2025 All-Star game.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 22Celtics 132, Knicks 1097:30 PMTNT
October 24Celtics 122, Wizards 1027:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 26Celtics 124, Pistons 1187:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 28Celtics 119, Bucks 1087:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 30Pacers 135, Celtics 1027:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 1Celtics 124, Hornets 1097:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 2Celtics 113, Hornets 1036:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 4Celtics 123, Hawks 937:45 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 6Warriors 118, Celtics 1127:30 PMESPN
November 8Celtics 108, Nets 1047:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 10Celtics 113, Bucks 1073:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 12Hawks 117, Celtics 1167:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 13@ Nets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 16Raptors8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 19Cavaliers7:00 PMTNT
November 22@ Wizards7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 24Timberwolves3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 25Clippers7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 29@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 1@ Cavaliers6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 2Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 4Pistons7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 6Bucks7:30 PMESPN
December 7Grizzlies8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 19Bulls7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 21@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 23@ Magic7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 2576ers5:00 PMABC
December 27Pacers7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 29Pacers6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 31Raptors3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 2Timberwolves7:30 PMTNT
January 3@ Rockets8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 5@ Thunder3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 7@ Nuggets10:00 PMTNT
January 10Kings7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 12Pelicans6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 15@ Raptors7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 17Magic7:00 PMESPN
January 18Hawks7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 20@ Warriors7:00 PMTNT
January 22@ Clippers10:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 23@ Lakers10:00 PMTNT
January 25@ Mavericks5:30 PMABC
January 27Rockets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 29Bulls7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 31@ Pelicans8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 2@ 76ers6:00 PMESPN
February 4@ Cavaliers7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 6Mavericks7:30 PMTNT
February 8@ Knicks8:30 PMABC
February 10@ Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 12Spurs7:00 PMESPN

Boston Celtics record by year

  • 2023-24: 64-18
  • 2022-23: 57-25
  • 2021-22: 51-31
  • 2020-21: 36-36
  • 2019-20: 48-24
  • 2018-19: 49-33
  • 2017-18: 55-27

