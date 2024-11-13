Boston Celtics game today: Start times, TV info for upcoming games on 2024-25 Celtics schedule

Is there a Boston Celtics game today? While there will be various NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Boston is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule.

Boston Celtics game today

When is the next Boston Celtics game? Wednesday, November 13 Who are they playing? Brooklyn Nets Where are the Celtics playing? Barclay’s Center What time does the Celtics game start? 7:30 PM ET What channel is the Celtics game on? NBC Sports Boston Where can we stream the Celtics game? NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Celtics game today?

There is a Celtics game today. On Wednesday, the team resumes its regular season schedule with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

What time is the Celtics game today?

The next Celtics game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

How to watch Boston Celtics game today?

Most Celtics regular-season games are on NBC Sports Boston or streamed on NBA League Pass.

What radio station is the Celtics game on tonight?

The flagship radio station for Boston Celtics games is WBZ-FM 98.5 FM.

Who do the Celtics play next?

The Celtics’ next game is Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

What is the Celtics record right now?

The Boston Celtics record on the latest NBA standings is 9-3.

What place are the Boston Celtics in?

The Celtics are currently in first place in the NBA’s Atlantic Division.

2024-25 Boston Celtics stats

Here you can get a complete look at the current Boston Celtics stats leaders with our specialized widget.

2024-25 Boston Celtics roster

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics and their reserves.

Starters:

Jrue Holiday

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Reserves:

Kristaps Porzingis

JD Davison

Drew Peterson

Baylor Scheierman

Jordan Walsh

Anton Watson

Payton Prichard

Lonnie Walker IV

Luke Kornet

Sam Hauser

Xavier Tillman

Neemias Queta

Jaden Springer

Where do the Boston Celtics play their games?

The Celtics play all their home games in Boston’s TD Garden arena.

What time do gates open for the Celtics game today?

All gates for Celtics games at TD Garden, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Celtics play 2024?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule

Below you can get a look at the Boston Celtics schedule before the 2025 All-Star game.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info October 22 Celtics 132, Knicks 109 7:30 PM TNT October 24 Celtics 122, Wizards 102 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 26 Celtics 124, Pistons 118 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 28 Celtics 119, Bucks 108 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston October 30 Pacers 135, Celtics 102 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 1 Celtics 124, Hornets 109 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 2 Celtics 113, Hornets 103 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 4 Celtics 123, Hawks 93 7:45 PM NBC Sports Boston November 6 Warriors 118, Celtics 112 7:30 PM ESPN November 8 Celtics 108, Nets 104 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 10 Celtics 113, Bucks 107 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 12 Hawks 117, Celtics 116 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 13 @ Nets 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 16 Raptors 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 19 Cavaliers 7:00 PM TNT November 22 @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 24 Timberwolves 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 25 Clippers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 29 @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 1 @ Cavaliers 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 2 Heat 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 4 Pistons 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 6 Bucks 7:30 PM ESPN December 7 Grizzlies 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 19 Bulls 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 21 @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 23 @ Magic 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 25 76ers 5:00 PM ABC December 27 Pacers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 29 Pacers 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 31 Raptors 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 2 Timberwolves 7:30 PM TNT January 3 @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 5 @ Thunder 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 7 @ Nuggets 10:00 PM TNT January 10 Kings 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 12 Pelicans 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 15 @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 17 Magic 7:00 PM ESPN January 18 Hawks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 20 @ Warriors 7:00 PM TNT January 22 @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 23 @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT January 25 @ Mavericks 5:30 PM ABC January 27 Rockets 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 29 Bulls 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 31 @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston February 2 @ 76ers 6:00 PM ESPN February 4 @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston February 6 Mavericks 7:30 PM TNT February 8 @ Knicks 8:30 PM ABC February 10 @ Heat 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston February 12 Spurs 7:00 PM ESPN

Boston Celtics record by year

2023-24: 64-18

64-18 2022-23: 57-25

57-25 2021-22: 51-31

51-31 2020-21: 36-36

36-36 2019-20: 48-24

48-24 2018-19: 49-33

49-33 2017-18: 55-27

