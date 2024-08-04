NBA insider reveals biggest contender for Lauri Markkanen trade and why discussions are at a standstill

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Will Lauri Markkanen be traded? The Utah Jazz All-Star is the biggest name circulating on the trade block, but there hasn’t been a lot of recent traction pointing to a deal happening soon.

Markkanen becomes eligible to sign his max-level contract extension on August 6. This could be what some teams are waiting for, making sure Markkanen is under contract for multiple seasons before pushing their chips all-in. Yet, his situation is complicated.

If Markkanen does sign an extension on Aug. 6, he won’t be able to be traded for six months, which is the same day as the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. However, if Markkanen waits until Aug. 7 or later, he won’t be able to traded until next offseason. For now, Markkanen is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Jazz. But if teams want to land the sharpshooter this summer, they’ll have to execute a trade before Markkanen signs.

There’s still one team that’s reportedly strongly pursuing a trade for the 27-year-old.

Golden State Warriors labeled ‘most ardent Lauri Markkanen suitor’

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there’s one team that’s been pursuing a Lauri Markkanen trade more than everyone else: the Golden State Warriors.

“The Warriors, as of Sunday, continued to be regarded as the league’s most ardent Markkanen suitor … but at the same time still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn. Golden State, to date, has pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation. Obviously no team, to this point, has met Danny Ainge’s asking price.” Marc Stein

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors have enough trade capital to land Markkanen, especially if they won’t part with Brandin Podziemski.

