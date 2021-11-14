WATCH: Baker Mayfield leaves game after suffering lower-body injury

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Things were not going swimmingly for Baker Mayfield and his Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In fact, the team found itself down 31-7 after three quarters. It that wasn’t bad enough, Mayfield himself exited the game in the second half after being on the receiving end of a brutal (and legal) hit from Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon. Check it out.

This hit from Matthew Judon took Baker Mayfield out of the game with an injury. pic.twitter.com/hVJP0IMSdI — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 14, 2021

Mayfield stayed down on the turf for a while before making his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline. Initially listed as questionable to return, the struggling quarterback didn’t return to action.

Prior to going down to injury, Baker Mayfield had completed just 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was ultimately replaced under center by veteran journeyman Case Keenum for a Browns squad that’s on the verge of falling to 5-5 and losing for the fourth time in six outings.

We will have further updates on Mayfield’s injury when they become available. For now, it’s being called a knee injury.