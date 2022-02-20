Rookie Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500, NASCAR world reacts

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cindric made just his eighth NASCAR CUP Series start ever Sunday at the Daytona 500. The rookie and former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion had +3100 odds to come away with his first checkered flag at this level.

There’s absolutely no way Team Penske would find its next legend this soon into Cindric’s Cup Series career, right? Wrong.

A race that was mired in flags all day due to numerous crashes included Austin Cindric coming out on over Bubba Watson on the final lap.

Check it out.

A PHOTO FINISH IN THE #DAYTONA500!



AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS! pic.twitter.com/abobUxgbRa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Talk about a history-making performance from Cindric in The Great American Race. The son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, this 23-year-old just became a household name around the NASCAR world. For good reason.

Austin Cindric with huge win at Daytona 500

I need the record to reflect I said Austin Cindric was winning the Daytona 500 and have witnesses. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) February 20, 2022

CHECKERED FLAG: THE ROOKIE DOES IT! @AustinCindric wins the 64th running of the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/lgct2UdMKv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Austin Cindric: What do you want for your birthday, Captain?



Roger Penske: I wear a size large Harley J. Earl trophy.#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/wW8KXXIsSK — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 21, 2022