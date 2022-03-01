Arthur Smith leaves door open for Matt Ryan trade from Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the second offseason under head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot. One constant with the franchise for the past 14 seasons has been starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Yet, after going 7-10 a season ago, the pressure is on to improve from within after missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. You can bet neither Smith nor Fontenot want to find themselves on the hot seat any time soon.

Internally, they may have a decision to make with Matty Ice poised to account for the largest individual cap hit in a single season in NFL history at $48.6M in 2022.

For now, they’re saying all the right things, noting Ryan likely still has a few good seasons left in him, even at the age of 36, comparing him to another established QB who played into his 40s.

“Obviously, we just watched in our division, Tom [Brady] played until he was — maybe he’ll still play, I don’t know,” Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Certainly didn’t look his age. And Matt’s a lot younger than Tom. And I understand there’s only one Tom Brady.” Arthur Smith on Falcons future with Matt Ryan (H/t to Pro Football Talk)

Atlanta Falcons also didn’t rule out Matt Ryan trade this offseason

As we mentioned, the Atlanta Falcons are throwing their support in Matt Ryan’s corner, but that could be due to their hands being tied. If GM Terry Fontenot desired to trade Ryan, it would be incredibly tough this offseason due to the $40.5 million dead cap charge his contract demands.

With that being said, the team isn’t ready to close the book on any potential trade offers if a team makes an offer they can’t refuse.

“You don’t ever back yourself into a corner,” Smith said. “If somebody gives you an offer you can’t refuse, I mean, Matt knows how we feel about him. I think Matt’s got a lot of good football left in him.”

There are several teams who need to add to their QB room, we’re talking about franchises who feel they’re merely a signal-caller away from contention. It could just promote an enormous offer if they’ve struck out elsewhere.

In this scenario, the Falcons would obviously need to draft a quarterback or find another short-term stopgap until they find their next franchise solution unless they can land one of the top options rumored to be available.

Which, they could have some extra trade capital, depending on the status of star wideout Calvin Ridley.

Just like Ryan’s head coach alluded to, he is still a good, starting-caliber quarterback who can provide consistent play. It’s true, he may not ever regain his 2016 MVP form, but the Falcons could do a lot worse.

