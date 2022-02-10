WATCH: Anfernee Simons hits for 29 as Trail Blazers drop Lakers

Feb 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points with 12 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers found something to celebrate during a time of roster upheaval, ending a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justise Winslow and Greg Brown III each had 11 points as the Trail Blazers won after the team made three trades in a span of six days in order to shape the roster for the future. Portland won for the first time since Jan. 28 and earned the victory one day after falling 113-95 to the Orlando Magic, who have one of the worst records in the NBA.

LeBron James scored 30 points and Anthony Davis added 17 for the Lakers, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games. Los Angeles had just defeated Portland 99-94 at home last Wednesday.

The Lakers were playing without Russell Westbrook, who missed his first game of the season with lower back discomfort.

The Trail Blazers were not only without CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, they also won without Damian Lillard (abdomen), who has been out since the start of the new year. Also traded by the Trail Blazers in recent days: Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Tony Snell and Larry Nance Jr.

Portland showed early it would be a handful. The score was tied at 18 after one quarter and the Blazers led by as many as three points in the second before the Lakers took a 54-47 lead into halftime.

The Lakers led 78-76 heading into the fourth quarter before consecutive 3-pointers by Keljin Blevins put Portland up 82-78 with 11:09 remaining. The Blazers led 89-82 with 8:41 remaining after a basket from Trendon Watford.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors

The Lakers led 98-97 with 4:46 to play before the Trail Blazers took charge. Simons capped a 5-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 102-98 lead with 2:44 remaining and the Lakers never led again. Simons’ two free throws with three seconds remaining put the game away, giving Portland a 107-102 lead.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 14 points for the Lakers, while Stanley Johnson had 11.

–Field Level Media