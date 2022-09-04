LSU defensive end Ali Gaye with violent helmet-to-helmet hit on Jordan Travis

Entering his third season with the LSU Tigers, defensive end Ali Gaye should know better. With his LSU team opening up the Brian Kelly era against the Florida State Seminoles Sunday evening, the junior headed to the showers early.

Gaye was ejected from the game for targeting after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. Beware, this is violent highlight and could be difficult to watch.

Ali Gaye just reminded us why targeting exists pic.twitter.com/17Yi1NsSWW — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 5, 2022

Crown of the helmet to crown of the helmet. We’re not 100% sure what Ali Gaye was doing here. It’s a lack of discipline from the Brian Kelly-led squad after he shockingly left Notre Dame for LSU back in November of last year.

LSU is asking Gaye to step into a larger role after he recorded 4.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Tigers. This certainly isn’t a good start for the former three-star recruit from Washington.

College football world blasts Ali Gaye for brutal hit on Jordan Travis

It goes without saying that those watching this game from home were not too happy about a hit that could’ve caused a serious injury. Let’s not even mention that Travis was still able to complete the pass for a touchdown despite the illegal hit.

Whenever the NCAA finally does institute levels to targeting calls, that hit by Ali Gaye should be the textbook example of one that DOES constitute an ejection. — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) September 5, 2022

LSU EDGE Ali Gaye has had a solid game so far, but NFL teams aren't going to like that absolutely dumb targeting penalty.



Gaye will have to answer what was going through his head on that many many times in the draft process. — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) September 5, 2022

Ali Gaye just straight up headbutted a man. He gone. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 5, 2022

Ali Gaye should be suspended. That was as dirty as it gets. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) September 5, 2022

such a sick play but also wow Ali Gaye will not be playing the rest of this game — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 5, 2022

Just a vicious, dangerous hit by Ali Gaye. Will be on every tape players are shown as to what actually is targeting. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 5, 2022