Alabama game today: Start time, TV info for upcoming 2024 Alabama football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Is there an Alabama game today? With the 2024 college football season underway and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Crimson will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time.

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Alabama football schedule, as well as upcoming games in Alabama men’s and women’s college basketball.

Alabama game today

When is the next Alabama game?Saturday, November 9
Who are they playing?LSU
Where is Alabama playing?Tiger Stadium
What time does the Alabama game start?TBD
What channel is the Alabama game on?TBD
Where can we stream the Alabama game?FuboTV/Hulu + Live TV

Is there an Alabama game today?

There is no Alabama game today. The school’s next game is Saturday, November 9 against LSU.

What time is the Alabama game today?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s next game start time has not yet been determined.

What channel is the Alabama game on today?

The Alabama vs. LSU game does not have a set TV channel yet.

Who won the Alabama game tonight?

The Crimson Tide won their most recent game against Missouri by a score of 34-0.

What is the Alabama Crimson Tide’s record?

The Alabama football team has a 6-2 record in the 2024 college football season.

In basketball, the Alabama men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 24-12-1. In contrast, the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 24-10.

What number is Alabama football ranked?

Alabama football team is currently ranked 15th in the latest AP college football rankings.

What number is Alabama basketball team ranked?

The Alabama men’s basketball program ended the 2023-24 regular season ranked 18th in our college basketball rankings. The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team did not land our women’s college basketball rankings to end the regular season.

Where do the Alabama Crimson Tide play?

The Alabama football team plays its games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The basketball squads compete at Coleman Coliseum. Both are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What time do gates open for the Alabama games?

Football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for Alabama basketball games at Coleman Coliseum often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

2024 Alabama football schedule

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Alabama football schedule. Several times and channels are subject to change.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 06:00 PMESPN
September 7Alabama 42, USF 166:00 PMESPN
September 14Alabama 42, Wisconsin 1011:00 AMFOX
September 28Alabama 41, Georgia 346:30 PMABC
October 5Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 353:15 PMSEC Network
October 12Alabama 27, South Carolina 2511 AMABC
October 19Tennessee 24, Alabama 172:30 PMABC
October 26Alabama 34, Missouri 0FLEX GAMETBD
November 9@ LSUFLEX GAMETBD
November 16Mercer1:00 PMESPN+/SEC Network+
November 23@ OklahomaFLEX GAMETBD
November 30AuburnFLEX GAMETBD

Alabama men’s basketball schedule

Here is the first half of the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
October 28MemphisTBDTBD
November 4UNC AshevilleTBDTBD
November 8Arkansas StateTBDTBD
November 11McNeese StateTBDTBD
November 15@ PurdueTBDTBD
November 20IllinoisTBDTBD
November 26Houston (Neutral Site)TBDTBD
November 27Notre Dame or Rutgers (Neutral Site)TBDTBD
November 29TBDTBDTBD
December 4@ North CarolinaTBDTBD
December 14CreightonTBDTBD
December 18@ North DakotaTBDTBD
December 22Kent StateTBDTBD
December 29South Dakota StateTBDTBD

Alabama women’s basketball schedule

Here is the first half of the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
October 30Columbus State6:00 PMTBD
November 4New OrleansTBDTBD
November 7@ Alabama A&MTBDTBD
November 10Troy2:00 PMTBD
November 13Norfolk State6:00 PMTBD
November 14Alcorn State6:00 PMTBD
November 17@ ULMTBDTBD
November 25@ Alabama State1:30 PMTBD
November 26@ UAB or ClemsonTBDTBD
December 2Georgia State11:00 AMTBD
December 5@ CaliforniaTBDTBD
December 15Murray State2:00 PMTBD
December 20@ Michigan State or RichmondTBDTBD
December 21@ Michigan State or RichmondTBDTBD
December 29Jacksonville12:00 PMTBD

What is the meaning of the Crimson Tide?

The university earned its iconic nickname during a muddy game against Auburn in 1907 where iron-rich soil stained the football team’s white jerseys. An editor for a local newspaper described the team as playing like a “Crimson Tide” in the game and the name stuck.

Why do Alabama fans say roll tide?

The origins of why Alabama fans cheer “roll tide” is actually shrouded in mystery. The school’s fight song “Yea Alabama!” included the line “Roll to vic-try.” Some believe that it evolved into “Roll Tide” from that line in the song.

