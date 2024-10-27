Alabama game today: Start time, TV info for upcoming 2024 Alabama football and basketball schedule

Is there an Alabama game today? With the 2024 college football season underway and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Crimson will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time.

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Alabama football schedule, as well as upcoming games in Alabama men’s and women’s college basketball.

Alabama game today

When is the next Alabama game? Saturday, November 9 Who are they playing? LSU Where is Alabama playing? Tiger Stadium What time does the Alabama game start? TBD What channel is the Alabama game on? TBD Where can we stream the Alabama game? FuboTV/Hulu + Live TV

Is there an Alabama game today?

There is no Alabama game today. The school’s next game is Saturday, November 9 against LSU.

What time is the Alabama game today?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s next game start time has not yet been determined.

What channel is the Alabama game on today?

The Alabama vs. LSU game does not have a set TV channel yet.

Who won the Alabama game tonight?

The Crimson Tide won their most recent game against Missouri by a score of 34-0.

What is the Alabama Crimson Tide’s record?

The Alabama football team has a 6-2 record in the 2024 college football season.

In basketball, the Alabama men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 24-12-1. In contrast, the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 24-10.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama football team is currently ranked 15th in the latest AP college football rankings.

What number is Alabama basketball team ranked?

The Alabama men’s basketball program ended the 2023-24 regular season ranked 18th in our college basketball rankings. The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team did not land our women’s college basketball rankings to end the regular season.

Where do the Alabama Crimson Tide play?

The Alabama football team plays its games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The basketball squads compete at Coleman Coliseum. Both are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What time do gates open for the Alabama games?

Football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for Alabama basketball games at Coleman Coliseum often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Alabama football schedule. Several times and channels are subject to change.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0 6:00 PM ESPN September 7 Alabama 42, USF 16 6:00 PM ESPN September 14 Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10 11:00 AM FOX September 28 Alabama 41, Georgia 34 6:30 PM ABC October 5 Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35 3:15 PM SEC Network October 12 Alabama 27, South Carolina 25 11 AM ABC October 19 Tennessee 24, Alabama 17 2:30 PM ABC October 26 Alabama 34, Missouri 0 FLEX GAME TBD November 9 @ LSU FLEX GAME TBD November 16 Mercer 1:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network+ November 23 @ Oklahoma FLEX GAME TBD November 30 Auburn FLEX GAME TBD

Alabama men’s basketball schedule

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the first half of the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info October 28 Memphis TBD TBD November 4 UNC Asheville TBD TBD November 8 Arkansas State TBD TBD November 11 McNeese State TBD TBD November 15 @ Purdue TBD TBD November 20 Illinois TBD TBD November 26 Houston (Neutral Site) TBD TBD November 27 Notre Dame or Rutgers (Neutral Site) TBD TBD November 29 TBD TBD TBD December 4 @ North Carolina TBD TBD December 14 Creighton TBD TBD December 18 @ North Dakota TBD TBD December 22 Kent State TBD TBD December 29 South Dakota State TBD TBD

Alabama women’s basketball schedule

Here is the first half of the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info October 30 Columbus State 6:00 PM TBD November 4 New Orleans TBD TBD November 7 @ Alabama A&M TBD TBD November 10 Troy 2:00 PM TBD November 13 Norfolk State 6:00 PM TBD November 14 Alcorn State 6:00 PM TBD November 17 @ ULM TBD TBD November 25 @ Alabama State 1:30 PM TBD November 26 @ UAB or Clemson TBD TBD December 2 Georgia State 11:00 AM TBD December 5 @ California TBD TBD December 15 Murray State 2:00 PM TBD December 20 @ Michigan State or Richmond TBD TBD December 21 @ Michigan State or Richmond TBD TBD December 29 Jacksonville 12:00 PM TBD

What is the meaning of the Crimson Tide?

The university earned its iconic nickname during a muddy game against Auburn in 1907 where iron-rich soil stained the football team’s white jerseys. An editor for a local newspaper described the team as playing like a “Crimson Tide” in the game and the name stuck.

Why do Alabama fans say roll tide?

The origins of why Alabama fans cheer “roll tide” is actually shrouded in mystery. The school’s fight song “Yea Alabama!” included the line “Roll to vic-try.” Some believe that it evolved into “Roll Tide” from that line in the song.

