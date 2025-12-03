Paul Wight believes that Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, is a talent that All Elite Wrestling needs. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling Live podcast, the former AEW World Champion praised Dyer’s ability in the ring and his potential to become a top villain in AEW’s environment.

Wight emphasized Dyer’s often-overlooked technical skills, particularly his movement for a man of his size. “I’ve told everyone this — if you look at Tom [Pestock]’s footwork, he’s got some of the best footwork of any big man in wrestling,” Wight explained.

Wight continued to detail all the attributes that would make Dyer a valuable acquisition for Tony Khan’s promotion. He confirmed that Dyer has the full skill set necessary to thrive in AEW.

“If we give Tom the right character, he could be such a great heel. He’d be such a great heel for us. He knows how to work. He can talk on the microphone. When I look at people who can help AEW, Tom is a guy who I think could help our product. I really do,” Wight said.

Bishop Dyer’s Wrestling Career

Dyer, who now uses the ring name Bishop Dyer in other promotions, had a long tenure in WWE, where he competed under various personas, including “The Lone Wolf,” “Constable Corbin,” and “King Corbin”. During his time with the company, he was a former King of the Ring winner, a Money in the Bank briefcase winner, and a one-time WWE United States Champion. When Paul Levesque took over WWE creative in 2022, Corbin was briefly paired with JBL before eventually moving to NXT.

In 2024, Dyer returned to the main roster, only to leave WWE when his contract was not renewed in November of that year. In the year since his release, Dyer has kept busy, continuing to wrestle and making appearances for multiple promotions, including Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he currently performs as Bishop Dyer. He is also one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions.

Bishop Dyer is currently active in Major League Wrestling (MLW) where he is half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with Donovan Dijak, with the team known as The Skyscrapers. Dyer has also been open in interviews about his desire to shed the “WWE guy” label and prove himself on the independent and international circuits. He recently secured a victory for MLW at the Battle Riot event in April.