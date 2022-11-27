Aaron Rodgers knocked out of Packers vs Eagles clash with an oblique injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers had to finish their competitive clash with the Philadelphia Eagles without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night after the reigning MVP took a hard hit to his midsection.

For much of his career, future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers has been a bit of an iron man for the Packers. Only in two seasons since he became the team’s full-time starter, has he not played in 15 or more games. However, that might be put to the test after tonight.

On the third play of the second half in the Packers vs Eagles game on “Sunday Night Football,” Rodgers was hammered on a sack from not one, not two, but three players from the Philadelphia offense. The hit mostly from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham was delivered to the 38-year-old’s midsection. It left him on the turf in pain surrounded by the medical staff.

The always gutsy superstar QB remained on the field but he was clearly suffering from some sort of discomfort during the rest of a drive that resulted in a field goal for the Packers and cut the Eagles lead to 34-23.

Aaron Rodgers relieved in the Packers vs Eagles game by Jordan Love

Following the drive, Aaron Rodgers was seen running off the field and to the locker room. During the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast the team announced the 10-time Pro Bowler had suffered an oblique injury and was questionable for the rest of the game.

Backup Jordan Love entered the game in relief and actually got the Packers within seven. Completing his first four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. However, the Eagles followed up with a drive that extended the lead to 40-30 before eventually securing the 40-33 victory.

The injury to Rodgers is just the latest that the NFL legend has been battling through. It was reported earlier this week that he has also been dealing with a serious thumb injury on his throwing hand. That might explain why he and the Green Bay Packers offense has not been in vintage former for most of the season.