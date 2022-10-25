5 best NASCAR finishes at Martinsville Speedway

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has seen many memorable finishes at Martinsville Speedway over the years. However, a select few stand out from the rest at one of the sport’s most historic tracks.

Let’s dive into the five best NASCAR finishes at Martinsville Speedway.

5. Dale Earnhardt v. Darrell Waltrip v. Terry Labonte – 1987 Goody’s 500

The 1987 Goody’s 500 is not one of the most well-known races at Martinsville Speedway but it certainly sparked excitement between three of NASCAR’s greats in Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip, and Terry Labonte.

On the final lap of the race, Earnhardt led Labonte with Waltrip close behind. Labonte got to the outside of Earnhardt entering Turn 1 which opened the door for Waltrip to charge on the bottom of the race track.

As the trio entered Turn 3 for the final time, Waltrip charged into the corner and made contact with the No. 3 car. Labonte was sent into a spin and Earnhardt went up the track as Waltrip snuck through for the victory.

Earnhardt was the top driver of the 1987 season as he finished with 11 victories. Waltrip and Labonte would each win a single race as Earnhardt easily claimed the 1987 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

4. Jimmie Johnson beats Jeff Gordon in a drag race – 2007 Goody’s Cool Orange 500

The 2007 Goody’s Cool Orange 500 was a classic finish between two of NASCAR’s greats. Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon were Hendrick Motorsports teammates but this is one example of their duels over the years.

Gordon had been trying to pass Johnson for numerous laps but could not get by the No. 48 car. The driver of the No. 24 car was fast enough but passing him was another thing. As they hit the white flag, the drama got even higher.

Gordon got a good run off of Turn 2 on the final lap and was able to get Johnson’s inside entering Turn 3. As the two drivers exited Turn 4, they were side-by-side and touched a few times before Johnson won in a photo finish.

That would not be Johnson’s only win of the 2007 season as he entered a very special club with 10 victories. It would not be replicated again until Kyle Larson secured his 10th victory at Phoenix Raceway in 2021.

3. Joey Logano steals the win from Martin Truex Jr. – 2018 First Data 500

The 2018 First Data 500 was a thriller as drivers looked to lock themselves into the Championship 4. Joey Logano was the first driver to accomplish this feat during the 2018 season after he battled with Martin Truex Jr.

Truex had been looking to pass Logano cleanly for numerous laps before finally getting to his inside with two laps to go. Truex was leading coming to the white flag; however, Logano was right on his tail.

The driver of the No. 22 went into the final two turns with a purpose and moved the No. 78 car out of the way after being passed cleanly. This sparked Truex to say that Logano would “not win the war” at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

However, Logano would get the last laugh as Truex finished second to him in the championship race. This was Logano’s first and only NASCAR Cup Series championship.

2. Kyle Busch survives the mayhem as a feud begins – 2017 First Data 500

The 2017 First Data 500 was the start of a new feud as Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott battled for the top spot before the final restart of the race. Hamlin got to the back of Elliott and spun him going into Turn 3.

It was a very controversial moment and one of the most memorable crashes at Martinsville Speedway. On the next restart, Hamlin had the race in his control before Kyle Busch moved him and took the lead.

As Busch took the lead, Truex came to his inside and tried to get underneath the No. 18 car. This created a situation where both drivers were coming into Turn 3 and out of Turn 4 battling side-by-side for the victory.

Busch used his momentum on the high side and prevailed coming off Turn 4 as the field wrecked behind them. It was an outstanding ending to a crazy last 10 laps of the event. The victory locked Busch into the Championship 4.

However, Truex would get the last laugh as he beat Busch for the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship. It marked the first Cup Series championship for the driver of the No. 78 car.

1. Jeff Gordon claims his final NASCAR victory – 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500

The 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 not only has the best finish, but also one of the most dramatic moments of NASCAR’s playoff format when Matt Kenseth took out Logano, the leader, under green-flag conditions.

This set the scene for Gordon to possibly have a storybook ending as he announced before the year that he would retire at the conclusion of the 2015 season. Well, this was certainly the case on the final restart of the day.

Gordon had to hold off Jamie McMurray as darkness was falling over the track. The driver of the No. 24 car cleared McMurray coming to the white flag and held on despite a last-ditch attempt in the final corner of the race.

The introduction of the playoff format made this win even more special as it locked Gordon into the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. While he did not win the championship, it marked Gordon’s final victory.

Gordon would come back and race again at Martinsville Speedway in relief of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gordon finish in sixth place in his final event while Jimmie Johnson won the race that would lead him toward his seventh championship.