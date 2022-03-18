4 ideal Jose Ramirez trade destinations

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez is popping up in MLB trade rumors with his franchise seemingly focused on trimming payroll instead of contending. If the All-Star third baseman is available, countless teams will be lined up with offers.

Ramirez is one of the best players in MLB. Since the 2019 season, he ranks sixth in FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (6.3) and he made the All-MLB Second Team in 2020. If the Guardians don’t view Ramirez as a long-term piece of their playoff core, clubs who are ready to contend will happily try and make a move.

The acquisition cost will be through the roof. Fortunately, some of the best teams also have loaded farm systems and can afford to unload prospects for impact talent.

Related: 2022 MLB predictions

With that in mind, let’s examine the best Jose Ramirez trade destinations.

Jose Ramirez traded to Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

It comes as no surprise that the Toronto Blue Jays inquired on Jose Ramirez, per Ken Rosenthal. A front office that signed Kevin Gausman, George Springer and traded for Jose Berríos and Matt Chapman is aggressive by nature. Toronto wants to win now and Ramirez is the final piece to essentially create the ‘Infinity Gauntley’ of MLB lineups.

Toronto Blue Jays trade: Orelvis Martinez, Leo Jimenez, Zach Logue, Nate Pearson

Orelvis Martinez, Leo Jimenez, Zach Logue, Nate Pearson Cleveland Guardians trade: Jose Ramirez

With a surplus of premium middle-infield prospects, the Blue Jays can afford to part with multiple. As for Nate Pearson, he represents a nice buy-low opportunity for the Guardians. The talent still exists to be a front-line starter or a top closer, but durability and command are issues.

Related: MLB power rankings – Previewing 2022 MLB season

This deal would certify the Blue Jays lineup is the best in MLB. Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are AL MVP candidates. Teoscar Hernandez, Bo Bichette and Chapman are All-Star players. Throw Ramirez into the middle of that lineup, with a top-10 rotation, you’ve got something special.

Tampa Bay Rays swing blockbuster deal

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays made a run at Freddie Freeman, but he wisely chose the Los Angeles Dodgers. It proves that with the Wander Franco extension signed, the Rays want to build a much better team around their superstar. For so many reasons, Ramirez is perfect for Tampa Bay.

Jose Ramirez stats (2021): 36 home runs, 103 RBI, 27 steals, 141 OPS+

Cleveland has a history of wanting MLB-ready players or those who are approaching their debuts. Austin Meadows, floated in trade rumors, provides a middle-of-the-order bat to the lineup and fills a need in the corner outfield. He can be packaged with top prospect Vidal Brujan and outfielder Josh Lowe as the centerpieces of a deal, with Tampa Bay sending some of its young minor-league pitching to Cleveland.

As for the Rays, it lands a star to plug in immediately at third base or second base. Ramirez can be an MVP threat in the Rays’ lineup, hitting alongside Franco in the lineup. Plus, he would likely be open to a contract extension with a club that should be open to keeping a fantastic core together.

Seattle Mariners utilize deep farm system

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

There is nothing Jerry Dipoto loves more than trades. An opportunity to acquire one of the best infielders in baseball would scratch his itch. Seattle is currently allowing Adam Frazier to hold things down at second base, but he’s better utilized as a utility player. Enter Ramirez and things get interesting.

Seattle Mariners acquire: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians acquire: Noelvi Marte, Zach DeLoach, Taylor Trammell

There’s a very, very short list of players the Mariners should be willing to trade Noelvi Marte for, Ramirez is one of them. Seattle would be injecting .30-plus homers and a .360 OBP atop its batting order. If Dipoto wants Ramirez to play third base, Eugenio Suarez serves as the designated hitter.

Related: MLB games today – Offseason schedule, MLB Opening Day 2022

San Francisco Giants land Jose Ramirez

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t seen the San Francisco Giants make a big splash this offseason. That’s not to say smart moves weren’t made, the rotation is one of the deepest in MLB. However, there’s no denying the lineup is missing an impact bat following Buster Posey’s retirement.

Jose Ramirez contract: $12 million (2022), $14 million club option for 2023

Ramirez’s contract makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball. San Francisco is also flush with money to spend, so a long-term deal would be in everyone’s best interest. In terms of the potential fit, Ramirez slides atop the lineup and plays second base and he can move to third if Evan Longoria lands on the injured list.

At this point, the Giants need to do something. The Los Angeles Dodgers – No. 1 in our MLB power rankings – added Freeman to a lineup that was already superior to San Francisco. If the Giants sit back and don’t make a big move, there is going to be a wide gap in the NL West standings.