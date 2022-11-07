3 big trade targets after Miami Heat’s unexpected poor start

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have performed under expectations to start the 2022-’23 season with a 4-6 record. The lack of size has been a concerning factor while some players have simply struggled.

Let’s dive into the three best trade targets for the Heat moving forward.

Evaluating the Miami Heat’s best trade targets as of now

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks forward

Oct 25, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) looks on against New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Finney-Smith has not been great to start the 2022-’23 season, but that means his value is going to decrease as the Dallas Mavericks look to make a championship run around their superstar player Luka Doncic.

Finney-Smith is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game over the start of the year. It would be a great value play by Miami if it were able to snag the 29-year-old player.

He is earning $12.40 million this season so a trade would likely center around a player such as Duncan Robinson, who is earning $16.90 million. It would be a questionable move on the surface but it’s not a bad idea.

Finney-Smith had his best NBA season in 2021 and standing at 6-foot-7, it would represent a little bit of size to throw at the four spot. That has been an issue plaguing Miami to this point.

If not the Dallas forward, another former Heat player would make sense to fill the four spot.

Related: Miami Heat needs to move Tyler Herro back to the bench

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns forward

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Jae Crowder (99) against the Dallas Mavericks in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jae Crowder has been linked to the Heat after expressing his desire to be traded from the Phoenix Suns. Crowder was with Miami during its run to the 2020 NBA Finals; however, he did not come back after the season.

The 32-year-old forward has been unhappy with his role so it seems very reasonable to see a trade happen eventually. Whether it is now or during the active trade deadline, Crowder’s time in Phoenix appears to be over.

Crowder has a cap hit of $10.18 million which could make a trade centered around Robinson for him and Torrey Craig. This was something mentioned during the offseason when Miami was trying to improve.

As stated about Finney-Smith, this move would be to possibly solve the size issues the Heat have faced thus far. Crowder stands at 6-foot-6 and has experience playing the four spot.

If neither of these players are going to be worth it, the final target on this list is going to be the most lucrative option yet.

Related: Miami Heat’s Max Strus weighs in on Warriors’ recent drama

Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs center

Nov 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Poeltl is definitely the most intriguing name on this entire list as it would fix a major problem on the Heat’s roster. Poeltl is 7-foot-1 and would certainly fix the size disadvantage in the lineup.

The 27-year-old center is averaging 12.3 points and 10.1 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. It would also be a big pickup in terms of offensive boards and rim protection too.

Poeltl is earning $9.40 million in a contract year and likely won’t be long-term with the San Antonio Spurs. The organization is in the midst of a rebuild while the center can help a team win the NBA Finals.

Read More: Miami Heat sign Tyler Herro to four-year, $130 million contract extension

This is a major reason why San Antonio should be open to moving Poeltl. If so, it would be a major addition to the roster and could finally give Bam Adebayo an opportunity to move to the four spot.

These trades may not happen until January or close to the trade deadline; however, it doesn’t hurt to pinpoint some early targets in case the front office wants to make some moves early on in the season.