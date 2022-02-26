2 players Boston Red Sox should sign after MLB lockout

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox schedule is brutal next season, as they’ll compete in a stiff American League East. Boston was one of four teams to win 91-plus games in the division in 2021; the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were the others.

The Red Sox have their sights set back on winning the World Series after reaching the AL Championship Series last season. They’ve made a flurry of short-term signings, specifically on the pitching front (James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill), but still have some areas to address on their offensive depth chart.

Here are two players the Red Sox should sign after the MLB lockout.

Brian Goodwin fills out the Boston Red Sox’ outfield rotation

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Boston’s most substantial move this MLB offseason has been trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects. While an elite fielder, Bradley’s return to Boston is an offensive hit, as Renfroe is coming off a considerable power season. Goodwin aids the Red Sox a bit in that regard while bringing other positives to the table.

Consistent playing time has always been an issue for Goodwin, but he has played admirably when given the nod. He brings power from the left side, draws a reasonable amount of walks and has extensive starting experience at all three outfield positions.

The now-31-year-old outfielder has held his own and/or played well for three ballclubs over the last five years (Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox). He’s precisely what manager Alex Cora needs.

Brian Goodwin stats (2021): .221/.319/.374, eight home runs and 29 RBIs across 235 at-bats

Goodwin fills out Boston’s outfield rotation. Serving as the team’s fourth/fifth outfielder, he provides a starting-caliber player to backup the presumptive starting unit of Alex Verdugo, Kike Hernandez and Bradley.

In time, Boston likely wants Jarren Duran to become a fixture in the outfield. While he had his moments in 2021, Duran likely isn’t going to be in the opening day lineup. For a team with championship aspirations like the Red Sox, signing a proven commodity to play ahead of him is the safe play. There shouldn’t be a rush to get Duran in the lineup.

Goodwin is a way for the Red Sox to deepen and add more versatility to their roster.

Related: 20 best baseball players of all-time

Donovan Solano becomes the Boston Red Sox’ new second baseman

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Second base was one of the minimal weaknesses of Boston’s 2021 offense. While Christian Arroyo is a respectable player, Solano would be an upgrade over him at the middle infield position. Plus, Hernandez can play center on more of a full-time basis.

The former San Francisco Giants’ infielder has been one of MLB’s most efficient contact hitters over the last three years. Solano has a smooth swing from the right side. He makes a great deal of contact, seldom strikes out and posted batting averages of .330 and .326 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Donovan Solano stats (2021): .280/.344/.404, seven home runs and 31 RBIs across 307 at-bats

He has found success in varying roles, including being an everyday second baseman and a plug-and-play infielder. In all likelihood, Solano would be Boston’s opening day second baseman.

Offensively, Solano can either set the table for the heart of the order or create run opportunities near the bottom of the order. One way or another, he gives the Red Sox a precise hitter they don’t have, that being a consistent, right-handed smack hitter.

Similar to Duran in the outfield, there shouldn’t be a rush for the Red Sox to get someone like top infield prospect Jeter Downs into one of the middle infield positions. Let him develop and, in the meantime, let Solano hold down second at the big-league level, which gives the Red Sox a better chance at success.

A starting infield of Bobby Dalbec, Solano, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers is one with varying offensive skill sets and upside given Dalbec’s youth (he’s 26) and Solano taking on a permanent role. Solano fills a void and adds a new dimension to the Boston Red Sox offense.