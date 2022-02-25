2 players Los Angeles Dodgers should sign after MLB lockout

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a brutal offseason. They’ve lost Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Corey Knebel to free agency while Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly remain on the open market.

In an attempt to fill some of the voids the aforementioned departures and current free agents create, Los Angeles retained the versatile Chris Taylor (four-year, $60 million deal) and brought in left-hander Andrew Heaney (one-year, $8.5 million deal). Of course, the Dodgers have more work to do if they’re going to win the National League.

Here are two players the Dodgers should sign after the MLB lockout.

Jorge Soler adds pop to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As loaded and proven as they may be, there are countless questions concerning the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense. Will Cody Bellinger get his MLB career back on track? Can Mookie Betts be consistent? How healthy will Justin Turner be? What’s Chris Taylor’s precise role? While he doesn’t solely solve their problems, Soler represents a way for the Dodgers to beef up their offense.

Simply put: Soler demolishes baseballs. He has extraordinary power from the right side, was an integral part of the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series championship and adds flexibility to manager Dave Roberts’ depth chart.

Given the supposed expectation that a universal designated hitter is implemented for the 2022 MLB season, Soler can assume the role for the Dodgers. He serves as an overwhelming power threat for the middle of the order who can bounce out to right field and likely left, if need be.

Jorge Soler stats (2021): .223/.316/.432, 27 home runs and 70 RBIs across 516 at-bats

The Dodgers’ potential 2022 starting outfield is made up of three players who either have a documented injury history or are coming off an injury-riddled season: A.J. Pollock, Bellinger and Betts. The more depth, the better for the Dodgers even if Taylor plays the outfield and Zach McKinstry makes strides.

The Dodgers are inevitably going to rely on homegrown talent to fill some positional holes. At the same time, they can’t expect every one of their youngsters (e.g. McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty and Edwin Rios) to perform at a plausible and/or high level.

Soler is still 30, accustomed to postseason play and reinforces the Dodgers’ offensive identity.

Jake Diekman strengthens the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a safe bet that at least one of Jansen and Kelly is back with the Dodgers next season. One way or another, they need a versatile and effective arm in the bullpen to both aid that part of the roster and pick up for a younger, new-look starting rotation. Diekman fits the bill.

The southpaw is an ideal backend reliever; he has found success in both one and multi-inning roles. Diekman logs strikeouts at a high rate and evades damage while typically being a two-pitch pitcher (fastball and slider).

Jake Diekman stats (2021): 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 60.2 innings (67 appearances)

This past season, Diekman executed seven saves for the Oakland Athletics while being arguably the sport’s best reliever in 2020. Sure, he has been a bit inconsistent over his MLB career. That said, Diekman has hit his stride and been a reliable reliever for the better part of the last three seasons.

The Dodgers have a bevy of ways to fill out their starting rotation: Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, David Price, Trevor Bauer (probably), Andrew Heaney and a healthy Dustin May. In other words, they don’t need to back up the truck to sign Kershaw or Carlos Rodon. Make the bullpen a sturdy force while the young starters come into their own and, in time, get the ball to their pitching relatives in the late innings.

According to Spotrac, the Dodgers have a $214 million payroll for the 2022 season, which is second in MLB. That figure is with the likes of Scherzer and Seager gone. The remaining resources at their disposal this offseason have to come in the bullpen on the pitching front.

Diekman adds bullpen variety and versatility and is an optimum replacement for Knebel. Plus, one or two of the pitchers who don’t crack the rotation should be in the bullpen with the left-hander.