WWE’s first Premium Live Event on ESPN is in the books! The five-match card provided plenty of action, with some superstars making out better than others. Keep reading below to check out our Wrestlepalooza Winners & Losers.

Loser: Jey Uso

The first half of Jey Uso’s year has definitely given way to the second half. The 2025 Royal Rumble winner and former World Heavyweight Champion was looking at the lights in his tag match with brother Jimmy Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Don’t get me wrong, there’s absolutely no shame in taking the pin against Breakker and Reed, two absolute units whose stars are on the rise. And there’s clearly more to tell of this story. But it’s hard to ignore where Uso is in the pecking order compared to just a few months ago.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

It’s only fitting that WWE’s debut on ESPN featured Lesnar, who once ruled their headlines as UFC Heavyweight Champion. And ‘The Beast’ was in prime form in Indianapolis. In a typical Lesnar style match (quick, brutal and full of finishers) he scored the win in the first match of the ESPN era. The fact that it was over John Cena at the tail end of his retirement tour signifies Lesnar may be sticking around for a bit. This latest return got off to a hell of a start.

Loser: LA Knight

The Megastar’ has shown time and time again that he is a main event-caliber talent. And yet, despite his best efforts, he never quite feels like part of the main event plan. Here at Wrestlepalooza, he felt shoehorned in as the special guest ref of the tag match between The Usos and The Vision. His part in the storyline was well established over the last few weeks, but this still feels like a case of Knight overdelivering and yet being stuck in a spot below his worth.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

The rocket is officially in orbit. Ever since she stepped foot inside a WWE ring, it has been crystal clear that Vaquer is destined for great things. Now here we are at her crowning moment, where she has captured her first Women’s World Championship. Doing it in a great match against the beloved IYO SKY only underlines how they see in her. She has the ball; now it’s up to her to run with it. Given her phenomenal track record, that shouldn’t be a problem. Stephanie Vaquer has arrived.

Loser: IYO SKY

This obviously is not a commentary on SKY’s match quality, which is always stellar. But much like Jey Uso, SKY is at a decidedly lower spot in the pecking order. Her objective tonight was clearly to shine up Stephanie Vaquer, and she achieved that magnificently. But many fans of the Japanese superstar must have a little concern that this past year is the best she will ever get. She’ll have her storyline with The Kabuki Warriors and Rhea Ripley to fill her time. But will she ever have another undisputed run at the top like she got in 2025?

Winner: AJ Lee

This past month could not have gone any better for AJ Lee. Her long-anticipated return was received incredibly well by the fans. WWE thought highly enough of the prospects of her return to make her a featured part of their ESPN debut. The feud with Becky & Seth has been some of the most entertaining stuff on WWE programming this year. And tonight, she looked great in her first match in over a decade. All while performing alongside her husband. AJ Lee is on top of the world.

Loser: Drew McIntyre

I guess there are worse spots to be in than the main event of the first WWE/ESPN collaboration. But it was pretty evident to everyone that McIntyre was bound to be cannon fodder here. ‘The Scottish Warrior’ was a credible choice to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title and can be counted on to deliver hard-hitting offense and a compelling bout. But the fact that this outcome was never in doubt speaks to McIntyre’s current spot on the roster. His number was called and he played his part. That’s about it.

Winner: WWE

For decades, WWE have always done all they could to position themselves squarely in the mainstream. They’ve achieved it at times in the past, namely the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling boom and The Attitude Era. Now, they have officially partnered with the biggest sports network around as a featured part of its programming. There are legitimate concerns from fans in terms of WWE’s recent business practices and pricing fans out with outrageous ticket prices. But from a pure business perspective, Wrestlepalooza signals the start of another period in the mainstream for the company.