WWE makes its much-anticipated debut on ESPN this Saturday night with Wrestlepalooza. The card inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features a stacked card.

To open the event, WWE legends John Cena and Brock Lesnar will rekindle their years-long rivalry with a bitter grudge match. Women’s division great AJ Lee will make her return after 10 years away in a mixed tag match with her husband CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Undisputed title against Drew McIntyre in the night’s main event.

Get caught up on all the WWE Wrestlepalooza results, the best highlights, and grades for every match below.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Winner:

Grade:

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)

Winner:

Grade:

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer – Women’s World Championship

Winner:

Grade:

AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Winner:

Grade:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Undisputed WWE Championship

Winner:

Grade: