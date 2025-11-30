A new report claims WWE purposely teased a potential “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return at Survivor Series on Saturday to fool a fan trying to learn event surprises in advance.

On Saturday night, WWE returns to ESPN for its latest premium live event, Survivor Series. The four-match event will again include will feature a pair of huge War Games matches. The men’s bout is especially set up to be epic with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar all involved in the match.

However, when it comes to major WWE PLEs, there is always the chance of surprise debuts or returns. Two years ago, hell froze over, and company legend Punk made his return after a decade away. To try and be the first to find out about potential surprises that could occur at Survivor Series, fans near Petco Park in San Diego, CA have been staking out near the stadium as the company put together the event set.

Various videos have made their way on social media this week of WWE doing tests for the entrance video of Steve Austin and other former performers. Creating speculation that maybe they could be returning at Saturday’s show. However, a new report claims the company was purposely trying to fool those fans scoping out the pre-event process.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE specifically chose to play the entrance video for Steve Austin and Edge while doing tests because they found out someone in a nearby apartment was livestreaming the setup process and wanted to dupe that person.

So, unfortunately, there are no plans for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to make a surprise return at the 2025 edition of Survivor Series on Saturday.