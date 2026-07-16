On Saturday night, WWE returns to Peacock for their latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The four-bout card will be headlined by a tag match that will see new WWE Undisputed Champion CM Punk tag with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, to take on former champ Sami Zayn and Gunther.

The event will also include Danhausen’s first appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden since uncursing the New York Knicks and “aiding” their improbable title run this spring. Plus, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson is scheduled for an acknowledgment moment segment with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

There may also be some fun surprises in store for the fans in NYC. With that in mind, we offer four predictions for unexpected moments that will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

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Danhausen debuts what is under the sheet

Danhausen’s return to the ring to face Judgment Day’s JC McDonagh in a no-disqualification match is sure to be entertaining. McDonagh’s JD buddies will likely get involved in the match since two of them have been cursed by the comedic wrestler. Which means Danhausen will need some help on Saturday night.

That is why we believe WWE will finally reveal who has been under the sheet in Danhausen’s laboratory/lair over the last couple of months. It certainly won’t be a returning Baron Corbin or Big Cass since WWE has already revealed both are back with the company. Perhaps it could be Enzo Amore, another ex WWE star rumored to return. Either way, finally unveiling who is under the sheet would be a highlight of the show.

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Fatal Influence becomes the new Women’s Tag Team Champions

Most are probably expecting Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella to hold on to their titles at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, after the duo won the tag titles at Wrestlemania, their time as champs has run its course. The division needs some fresh blood at the top.

That is why we expect former NXT prospects Fatal Influence to win main roster gold this weekend. The trio has made an impact since arriving on SmackDown in April, and having them win the title would add even more momentum. Plus, they are strong heels and could be even more valuable by being on both SmackDown and RAW.

Mike Santana makes WWE debut

4 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former two-time TNA Champion Mike Santana is officially a free agent, and all signs point to a jump to WWE. A new report this week suggested he will make his debut before the summer comes to a close. But what if the New York native arrives on Saturday night? It can’t be ruled out because it would be a perfect place to appear. Furthermore, Santana posted a cryptic message this week that may also be hinting at an appearance this weekend.

Gunther and Sami Zayn upset CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

The expectation is that Rhodes and Punk will get the win this weekend. They are two of WWE’s top stars and are too good to lose. But what fun would that be?

With only a couple of weeks left before they face off at SummerSlam, the company needs to generate more heat between the pair of friends. Issues emerging during the tag match that create friction between Punk and Rhodes would be smart to add, even more interest to their upcoming dream match.