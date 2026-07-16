A new rumor adds more fuel to the speculation that a former TNA Champion could be making his WWE debut this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

On Saturday night, WWE returns to the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, for its latest edition of the Peacock-exclusive premium live event. While the card isn’t on the level of other WWE PLEs, it is expected to have some notable moments.

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In the night’s main event, new WWE Undisputed Champion CM Punk will team up with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, to take on former champion Sami Zayn and Gunther. Danhausen will return to NYC after uncursing the New York Knicks before the team went on their legendary title run this spring. Plus, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson is scheduled to appear at the event for an in-ring moment with reigning World Heavyweight champ Roman Reigns.

However, there could be another New York-geared surprise in store for fans this weekend. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, former two-time TNA Champion and new free agent Mike Santana is expected to join the company “before the end of the summer,” and he has built “strong relationships” with WWE decision-makers during his appearances in NXT last year.

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Could Mike Santana appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event?

While the report suggests Santana should arrive in WWE at some point in the next month or so, it also opened the door to an arrival at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“One source noted that it would be a surprise if Mike Santana didn’t arrive to the company relatively soon.” – Wrestle Votes (via Fightful Select)

Making his debut this weekend would be fitting for Santana. SNME takes place in New York City, and the AEW veteran has worn his Bronx, NY roots on his sleeve throughout his run as a solo act over the last few years.

It is very likely the crowd inside MSG on Saturday delivers a strong reaction if Santana were to unexpectedly arrive on the show.