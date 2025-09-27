Wrestlers are entertaining in the ring and can go down in history as true legends. However, sometimes things don’t go as planned, leading their career to be marked with the dark stamp of tragedy. Below, you’ll find an overview of the most heartbreaking tragedies of former WWE Superstars.

Chris Benoit

The most shocking and horrific tragedy is undoubtedly the death of Chris Benoit and his family. The double-murder and suicide took place between June 22 and June 25 in 2007. It is believed the wrestler killed his wife Nancy Benoit and then strangled his 7-year-old son Daniel. The wrestler eventually hung himself inside the home.

Owen Hart

The uncle of current WWE women’s wrestler Natalya – Owen Hart – met his tragic death not in a wrestling ring, but above it. During the Over the Edge Pay-Per-View in 1999, Owen fell to his death while rappelling down to the ring from the rafters.

One of the main people blamed for Owen’s death was Vince Russo, who was the lead booker back in the day. According to several sources, Russo knew that Owen Hart was afraid of heights, but made him rappel anyway. Still, after thorough investigation by authorities, Owen’s death was ruled an accident.

Chyna

The ninth wonder of the world Chyna died outside a wrestling ring, but her tragic story is known by most. She overcame abuse in her childhood and became one of the most impressive female wrestlers of all time.

She was released by the WWE after some controversy with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. WWE never gave a viable explanation for releasing Chyna, but the consensus of opinions is that her former relationship with Triple H was to blame. Triple H moved from Chyna to Stephanie MCMahon, obviously causing a stir between the former lovers.

Chyna died in April 2016 from an alcohol and prescription drug overdose. Her struggles were well documented over the years, which included a sex-tape with X-Pac and further problems with Triple H. Still, despite her problems, I still think she is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Eddie Guerrero

On November 13, 2005, Latino Heat wrestler Eddie Guerrero was found dead in his hotel room. His nephew Chavo Guerrero attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials would later state that his death was caused by undiagnosed heart disease.

Miss Elizabeth

Another more controversial death was the death of Miss Elizabeth, former wife of Randy Savage. Even though she was considered a manager and not a female wrestler, the lady is still an icon to many.

After divorcing Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth developed a relationship with Lex Luger. During their relationship, she filed battery charges against him. In May 2003, Luger called 911 reporting that Elizabeth was no longer breathing. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is much controversy surrounding her death, many believing Lex Luger was responsible. However, the official report stated Elizabeth died because of a lethal cocktail of alcohol and painkillers. Luger was later cleared of any wrongdoing.