When Seth Rollins began to form what would be known as The Vision after WrestleMania 41, there were big hopes for the new faction. Especially when he added talented performers like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the group. However, they have been snake-bit from the start as every member, except Austin Theory, has suffered a significant injury at some point over the last year.

At Night of Champions last week, their former leader, Rollins, defeated Breakker in a steel cage match that leaves the faction with no clear direction. According to a new report from Wrestle Votes, WWE management is also unclear about what’s next for The Vision. However, one path forward could see them “reimagined” with a new lineup. It could include the current members — Breakker, Theory, and Logan Paul — or none of them at all.

With that in mind, we look at seven WWE stars that could be a part of The Vision 2.0.

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Maxxine Dupri

An obvious new addition to The Vision is former Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri. On episodes of WWE RAW, the company has been building toward her new alliance with Theory for months. It seems like a matter of time before she turns on her friends and joins a version of the heel faction with Theory still in it.

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The Creed Bros.

If Breakker remains in the group as their leader, two performers who would be an interesting fit are the Creed Bros. Like Breakker, they were once college sports stars and are highly athletic. They could also benefit from having Heyman be their mouthpiece.

The former IC champion moving on from Theory and Paul to align with talented performers with similar backgrounds makes sense. If not, it is just a matter of time before the Creeds are cut.

Grayson Waller

If Theory remains in the group and Breakker — along with Paul Heyman — goes in a different direction, it would not be surprising if Grayson Waller joined the group. He and Theory were paired up for several years and won the tag gold at WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, he has a personality that is a good fit with his former tag partner and Paul.

Josh Briggs

Another performer who seems on the brink of being cut is NXT veteran Josh Briggs. He is the longest-tenured member of that roster and seems overdue for a promotion to the main roster. If the company doesn’t release him, moving him up to be the powerhouse of a new version of The Vision is the way to go.

LA Knight

LA Knight seems to be stuck at the moment. He remains very popular, but not enough in the eyes of management to put a top title on him. As much as anyone on the roster, he could benefit from a major pivot in his character. As a guy who hates factions, moving over to the “if you can’t beat them, then join them” club would be unexpected and refreshing.

A heel turn for Knight to be the new leader of a “reimagined” Vision — without Breakker — could be the catalyst for a long-awaited main event run.

Roxanne Perez

In recent weeks, NXT legend Roxanne Perez does not seem satisfied with her role in Judgment Day. It feels like breaking away from the group as a solo performer, or with Raquel Rodriguez, is coming. Jumping ship to be the top female star of a different faction would fit her character and give her a bigger spotlight to showcase her serious talent.