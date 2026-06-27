On Saturday afternoon (in the United States), WWE returns to the ESPN app with its latest premium live event, Night of Champions. A six bout card featuring three major matchups inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 Queen and King of the Ring will be decided when Iyo Sky takes on Liv Morgan in the women’s tournament final. Oba Femi aims to get his first championship opportunity when he battles Jey Uso in the men’s final. And in the night’s headliner, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against both Gunther and Sami Zayn.

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Below, you can get a full rundown of the results, as well as top highlights and match grades.

WWE Night of Champions results

King of the Ring Tournament Final: Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi –

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel cage match) –

WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill –

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan –

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints –

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn –

WWE Night of Champions highlights and match grades

King of the Ring Tournament Final: Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

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Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel cage match)

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WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

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Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

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WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

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Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

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