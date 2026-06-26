On Saturday afternoon (in the United States), WWE returns to the ESPN app with its latest premium live event, Night of Champions.

The six bout card features three major matchups inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. The 2026 Queen and King of the Ring will be decided when Iyo Sky takes on Liv Morgan in the women’s tournament final, and Oba Femi battles Jey Uso in the men’s final. In the night’s headliner, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against both Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, we offer up some bold predictions for who will be the winners at the 2026 edition of Night of Champions.

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King of the Ring Finals – Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

Uso vs. Femi should be a pretty easy pick. With the monster that the former two-time NXT champion has evolved into since his main roster move, there is no way he is losing to Uso. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be completely shocking if WWE put Femi in a main event at SummerSlam. He has become a top star very fast.

However, a third match with Brock Lesnar is looming in the distance, and all signs point to that likely happening at SummerSlam. Plus, WWE is clearly building a story around The Bloodline 2.0, trying to get a second world title this summer. That is why we predict funny business will happen during this match at Night of Champions. Either from Lesnar showing up and getting involved, or Jacob Fatu doing Roman Reigns‘ bidding to make sure Uso wins.

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Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel Cage match)

It seems like many fans are expecting Seth Rollins to get a definitive, feud-ending victory over Bron Breakker in their steel cage match at Night of Champions. And after Breakker cost him a win at WrestleMania, that makes sense. But does Rollins really need the win here?

Breakker still needs major wins for his resume because WWE’s goal is to turn him into a future main eventer. To do that, he must get big wins against main eventers. Rollins is a future Hall of Famer right now and will be if he loses on Saturday. Breakker needs the win far more. He will get it, and it could come via help from a returning Bronson Reed.

Queen of the Ring Finals – Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

The idea of Morgan winning the 2026 Queen of the Ring final and going after a second world title is intriguing. However, it isn’t necessary. The idea of Sky possibly challenging her pal, Rhea Ripley, for the gold at SummerSlam would deliver much better television.

Furthermore, after being left off the WrestleMania 42 card and being a secondary performer for the last few months, winning the QOTR would be a perfect way to push Sky back into the main event scene. And set up a big match in August.

United States Championship – Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

Over on SmackDown, the United States title picture has gotten very intriguing as the champ, Trick Williams, has both Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints gunning for his gold. On Saturday, the latter will get a chance at slowing Williams’ hot streak.

Saints will eventually win the US title. It just won’t happen at Night of Champions. Williams will retain, but it is sure to continue the ongoing issues between the three young stars and likely set up a triple-threat match — perhaps involving ladders — at SummerSlam in August.

Women’s United States Championship – Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Due to Rhea Ripley having an injury, WWE has decided to pivot to something we saw a lot of in 2025, and that is a feud between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. After barely winning their first encounters, then eventually falling to Cargill, Stratton needs the win. However, it doesn’t feel like she will get it.

This version of Stratton seems to lack the sizzle she had a year and a half ago. Cargill continues to get better, and it seems like the company is fully behind her. We predict Cargill joins the triple crown club and gets another big win over her long-time rival.

Undisputed WWE Championship – Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

While it isn’t the storyline fans expected coming out of WrestleMania, the ongoing issues between the Undisputed WWE champ, Gunther, and Zayn over the last few weeks have been entertaining. Especially with Zayn’s character being one that can get loudly cheered and booed on the same show.

With a Saudi crowd that will be heavily behind Zayn on Saturday, WWE should take a risk, create a moment, and let Zayn win. However, with SummerSlam so close, Rhodes is sure to be in a major match at the event. We expect Rhodes to leave Riyadh with his title and pivot to who he is facing at SummerSlam.