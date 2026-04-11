A rare wrestling moment is reportedly being considered in WWE creative meetings when it comes to the planned matchup between Trick Williams and Sami Zayn next weekend at WrestleMania 42.

Over the last few weeks, the card for the two-night mega event has taken shape, and it is set up to be one of the company’s best showcases of wrestling talent, possibly ever. One of the intriguing matches taking place on Night 2 is the Intercontinental title clash between champion Zayn and NXT legend Williams.

The bout has emerged as a standout on the card because of the reactions the two stars have been getting from fans in recent weeks. Despite Williams being a heel, his theme song and charisma have turned him into one of the most popular performers on the roster since his debut late last year. As for Zayn, it seems fans have grown tired of his underdog personality and have become indifferent to him of late.

Furthermore, on recent episodes of SmackDown, Zayn has done some questionable things that are out of character for him. Well, it seems those might be breadcrumbs towards a major shift in his character at WrestleMania 42. However, he may not be the only one switching sides in his match.

Rare double-turn planned for WrestleMania 42?

Credit: WWE

BodySlam+ is reporting that the WWE creative team has discussed the idea of a double turn with Zayn and Williams at WrestleMania. Due to the recent crowd reactions to their characters.

Turning two performers at once is a rarity in the industry. The last time it happened in WWE was at WrestleMania 13. When the legendary match between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin led to a turn for both. The moment set the path for the latter to become one of the most popular stars in WWE history.

The company’s decision-makers probably see a money-making machine by turning Williams to the light with so much fan interest as a heel.