We are just a couple of weeks out from what is setting up to be an outstanding two-night WrestleMania 42 card. For some time, we knew what the top two matches and likely main events would be.

In one major matchup, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will defend his title against 2026 Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns. In the other, WWE undisputed champ Cody Rhodes will be challenged by 2026 men’s Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton.

However, over the last few weeks, several other huge matchups have been set, including Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, and Jade Cargill defending her women’s WWE title against Rhea Ripley. With WrestleMania 42 taking place next weekend, much of the card has been announced. However, we still don’t know on which night the bouts will take place.

Well, that changed on Tuesday when the official lineups for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 42 were revealed on ESPN’s Get Up. Below, you can get a complete look at the match lineups for April 18 and 19, respectively.

WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Card

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Card

Credit: WWE

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams