On Sunday night, TNA Wrestling delivers its latest pay-per-view card, the 2026 edition of Slammiversary. The event features six title matches and is headlined by a world championship clash that sees current champ Mike Santana defend his gold against former world titlist Nic Nemeth.

The event comes at a pivotal point in TNA history. After picking up serious momentum in recent years and landing a TV deal with AMC, the company has stalled a bit in 2026. It has led to some big recent changes, including ousting Tommy Dreamer as head of creative. They need to have a successful event on Sunday and could use some viral moments. Such as surprise returns or debuts from well-known former WWE and TNA stars.

With that in mind, we look at several wrestling veterans and legends we would love to see show up at TNA Slammiversary 2026.

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Braun Strowman

Credit: WWE

It has been a while since TNA Wrestling had a legitimate monster. Now would seem like the perfect time to bring in a “monster among men” like Braun Strowman. Since his release last year, the former WWE champion has stayed away from the industry. AEW doesn’t feel like a fit, nor does a move to an international brand.

If his knees are up to a part-time schedule, a deal with TNA feels like it can benefit both sides, and it should start at TNA Slammiversary.

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Killer Kross & Scarlett

Credit: WWE

It is stunning that TNA hasn’t jumped at the chance to sign Killer Kross, FKA Karrion Kross, after WWE let his contract expire last summer. It may be that he and his wife Scarlett, have no interest in the company. However, after cutting ties with several veteran stars recently, the promotion should make an offer neither can refuse and use the buzz they have created on the indy scene to their benefit.

Kross would be a fantastic addition to the roster and a heel they can build around who is a known commodity because of his time in WWE.

Jeff Jarrett

Credit: WWE

Total credit for this idea goes to Bully Ray during a new episode of Busted Open Radio this week. And it is a great idea. Jeff Jarrett is the most important figure in TNA history because he helped to start the brand and made it one of the top wrestling companies on the planet. Furthermore, the Dark Side of the Ring episodes covering his history with the brand are creating a ton of buzz that TNA should use.

Returning at Slammiversary would be a viral moment. But coming back for a storyline where he is trying to “retake” control of the brand he started could create must-see TV for the rest of the year.

AJ Styles

Credit: WWE

At the 2025 edition of TNA Slammiversary, AJ Styles made his iconic return to the brand he helped put on the map. Why not do it again this Sunday? As a newly retired legend, he surely has the time, and setting up a future appearance — perhaps as a referee in a world title match — would be a coup for the company.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Credit: WWE

All signs point to the tag team formerly known as the New Day signing with AEW soon. But what if they don’t? Like an offer to Kross, TNA should throw a bunch of money at Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to make the WWE legends the focus of their tag division. A dream match with the Hardys and a long-term feud could headline several TNA PPVs in 2026 and create a bunch of viral moments.