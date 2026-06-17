Tommy Dreamer is out as TNA Wrestling’s head of creative, and the question of where he lands next is already generating discussion among fans.

Dreamer confirmed that he and TNA President Carlos Silva had a conversation regarding his departure this week. Some TNA sources told Fightful Select that the move had been anticipated internally for several weeks, though many expected it to come after TNA Slammiversary rather than now.

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Dreamer has been a longtime presence in professional wrestling, both in front of and behind the camera, and his exit from TNA opens the door to several potential next steps. WWE and AEW both represent realistic destinations for a performer and creative mind, given his experience. Tony Khan could use some help, whether that is in the creative room or as an agent. The same goes for WWE in brands like NXT and AAA, which would be a good fit.

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Fightful Select immediately heard from industry sources that Road Dogg — Brian James — has been discussed within TNA as a potential replacement for Dreamer in the creative role. Road Dogg left WWE earlier this year after serving as co-lead writer on the SmackDown brand, a position he had held since early 2025 following his rehiring by Triple H in 2022. He cited an increasingly fast-paced work environment, a reduced role in creative decisions, and a desire to spend more time with his family as the reasons for his resignation.

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James is believed to be operating under a WWE Legends deal currently, which permits sporadic appearances for the company without weekly television writing responsibilities.

Road Dogg’s creative background makes him a credible name to float for the TNA role. During his first WWE run, he served as head writer for SmackDown and was the lead creative voice behind Kofi Kingston’s celebrated KofiMania storyline heading into WrestleMania 35. He later transitioned to coaching at the WWE Performance Center and held the position of Senior Vice President of Live Events before returning to the writing room for his second stint.