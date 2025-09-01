WWE fans are unlikely to see a return from The Rock anytime soon after the wrestling legend and Hollywood superstar revealed his shocking weight loss at the Italian premiere of his new movie.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest film, The Smashing Machine, is set to release early next month, and the popular actor has started to do the media rounds to build anticipation for the film. Over the weekend, he was in Italy to show the movie at this year’s Venice Film Festival. While unveiling the picture to the world, he also revealed his shocking new physique.

Below is a video from a recent press event, and the WWE icon is as thin as he has been in a very long time. The full-time actor reportedly dropped a bunch of weight to play Mark Kerr in the new biopic that is set to release on October 5.

The last time WWE fans saw him this slim was well over a decade ago. When he lost a lot of his muscle to have a look he thought would help land more film roles. Unfortunately, the plan backfired. In response, the multi-time WWE champion bulked up to close to 260 pounds of mostly muscle. He has looked even more physically imposing than during the prime of his wrestling career.

That actually benefited him. Along with better film choices, it led to a rise to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the last decade. At 53 years old, it will certainly take him quite some time to put back on that muscle mass.

It also should end any speculation that he could be returning to WWE in 2025. He is unlikely to return until he can once again look like the man fans are familiar with. Meaning the next time WWE fans see “The Final Boss” on WWE TV, it will likely be in 2026 at the earliest.