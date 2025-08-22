A new report makes it look very likely that Danhausen will be in WWE later this year. Because he has some very powerful fans inside the company.

There has been a lot of turnover in All Elite Wrestling over the last couple of years. As the company struggled, they have seen some notable stars switch sides and head to World Wrestling Entertainment. Including Aleister Black (FKA Malakai Black), Ricky Saints (FKA Ricky Starks), and Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May).

One interesting name that has been linked to WWE in recent months is gifted comedy performer Danhausen. And the latest rumors suggested his contract was expected to end soon. However, earlier this week, it was revealed that AEW added injury time onto his contract that will extend it a few more months.

But, when he is available to take offers from other companies, it is looking more and more likely he is WWE-bound. Because he has some big and influential fans in the promotion.

The Rock and CM Punk big Danhausen fans

CM Punk's appearance in Danhausen's new vlog from SummerSlam weekend 😂 pic.twitter.com/t8LifPMJPr — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 14, 2025

“There are those in WWE into that gimmick, including Dwayne Johnson, who was a big fan of him when he first started making his name,” Dave Meltzer reported in a new edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a massive influence on WWE not only as one of the promotion’s greatest stars, but as a board member of their parent company, TKO Group Holdings. That in itself is an automatic lock that he will sign when he becomes a free agent. Also, AEW castoff CM Punk has shown his former co-worker a lot of love on social media of late, and the pair filmed a funny viral video during SummerSlam week.

Furthermore, reports claimed Danhausen asked AEW CEO Tony Khan to just let his contract run out. However, his current boss denied his request and added injury time on his deal despite not having used him in a match since December 2023.