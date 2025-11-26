WWE is set to present its final premium live event of the year, Survivor Series 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Saturday, November 29. The event promises to deliver memorable moments, including potential shocking betrayals that could drastically alter the company’s landscape heading into 2026.

With that in mind, let’s look at a pair of major surprises that could go down this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series 2025.

John Cena’s Final PLE Role

Credit: WWE

Survivor Series holds a special significance for John Cena, as it will be the final premium live event of his active career. With his final match scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, Cena will defend the Intercontinental Title against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series.

A potential scenario could also see Cena named the special guest referee for The Last Time Is Now Tournament Final. This placement would ensure Cena is prominently featured and allows him to stand front and center with the man who will challenge him in his retirement match.

Jey Uso’s Heel Turn

Credit: WWE

Since losing the World Heavyweight Championship in June 2025, Jey Uso’s personality has undergone a major shift. Following advice from his cousin, Roman Reigns, to become more selfish, Jey has shown a more aggressive edge. With Jey set to compete alongside Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in the Men’s WarGames match against Logan Paul and The Vision, Survivor Series could be the stage for a major betrayal.

Uso turning on his babyface partners, Rhodes and Punk, during the contest would firmly establish him as one of the top heels in WWE, significantly altering his status heading into the new year.

Logan Paul’s Betrayal of The Vision

Credit: WWE

Logan Paul recently returned to WWE television on the November 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he received a major Tsunami from Bronson Reed after answering an open challenge for CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship. Not wanting to face repeated attacks from The Vision, Paul later knocked out Punk with a brass knuckles-assisted punch, seemingly aligning himself with the faction.

However, there is a high chance that Paul could go back on his word and walk out on The Vision during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. With WWE now establishing that WarGames can only be won by pinfall or submission, Paul abandoning the group would not automatically count as a forfeit, but it would leave his new allies at a major disadvantage.

Cody Rhodes’ Betrayal

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Rhodes has recently begun utilizing more nefarious tactics in his matches, signaling a potential shift in his “American Nightmare” persona. Despite this, he has recently shown respect and friendship by siding with CM Punk and Jey Uso against Logan Paul and The Vision on the November 10 episode of Raw.

However, this display of camaraderie could be a calculated move. Rhodes betraying Punk and Uso, leading them into an ambush, would garner significant heel heat and propel him even further into the stratosphere of top villains, capitalizing on the surprise factor of the betrayal.