It appears that overzealous WWE fans in Paris created an uncomfortable and frightening moment for Rhea Ripley on Sunday before WWE Clash in Paris.

WWE returns to Peacock on Sunday afternoon (in the United States) for a new premium live event. WWE Clash in Paris features many major matchups, including the latest stop in John Cena’s retirement tour. However, one star who won’t be in action is Rhea Ripley. However, she is still in France for events in the lead-up and will likely be backstage.

Related: Bold WWE Clash in Paris Predictions

Unfortunately, her day got off to a rough start due to some WWE fans in Paris who took their fandom too far. “Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies,” she wrote in a post on X. “No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver’s door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

This is insane! Let her get in the damn car! pic.twitter.com/O2l2K4cFdN — Ten Count Media (@TenCountSteve) August 31, 2025

An apparent video of the incident was posted in the comments, showing French fans following her to her car and hounding her for a viral moment on their phones. Quite a few WWE stars have stated their frustration with how fans handle interactions, especially at airports, in recent years.

Female WWE stars seem to get it worse than their male counterparts since the WWE fanbase is largely male. This incident with Rhea Ripley follows a stalker situation with Liv Morgan earlier this year and a Roxanne Perez fan arrest at an NXT event in June.

Related: WWE Clash in Paris Live Results and Highlights