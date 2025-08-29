WWE will be back on Peacock this Saturday for their latest premium live event, WWE Clash in Paris. The card at the Paris La Défense Arena will be headlined by a fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight title that will see champion Seth Rollins defend his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

The PLE will also see the returns of promotion icon John Cena as he takes on Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns facing Bronson Reed. With all of that in mind, we offer some bold WWE Clash in Paris predictions.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Credit: WWE

As Cena pointed out on last week’s SmackDown, there are many other performers he could (and should) be facing instead of Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. But this is a moment to elevate a talent that the company and Cena see a lot of potential in. That is why, to the dismay of many WWE fans, the influencer turned wrestler will get the win on Saturday afternoon.

Expect Brock Lesnar to appear at the event to cost Cena the match, and add more steam to their expected matchup next month at Wrestlepalooza.

Winner: Logan Paul

Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match)

The ongoing feud between Sheamus and former pal Rusev has been solid. Their matches have been hyper-physical, and that will again be the case at a WWE Clash in Paris. Their Donnybrook match will be the final clash in their rivalry, and it should be entertaining. However, with the former AEW star having more long-term upside and in need of a big win, expect Sheamus to take the L this weekend.

Winner: Rusev

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (Rumored)

Credit: WWE

While it has not been confirmed, there are rumors that Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre could rekindle their years-long rivalry at WWE Clash in Paris. “The Viper” attacked the Scotsman last week, and it was surely done to set up something. Just like Cena vs. Paul, this matchup will be used to set up a different one. And that is Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes. Look for Rhodes to make a surprise appearance to cost McIntyre the match and get revenge for being brutally attacked a few weeks ago.

Winner: Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Credit: WWE

Reed deserves a lot of credit for working his way into a huge matchup with Reigns this Saturday. And all because he stole “The Original Tribal Chief’s” sneakers. This bout should be solid and showcase the athleticism of both talents. But there is no way Reigns is taking a loss to Reed in any universe at this point in their careers.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s Intercontinental Championship match)

Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch’s IC title run has lasted longer than many probably expected. But that is because she has done a great job as a heel champion that’s helped to elevate the belt. At WWE Clash in Paris, she will face off with another “legend” in Nikki Bella. However, as well-liked as Bella is, she will not be beating “The Man.” If Bella is to win any titles in her return to the company, it will more likely be the women’s tag belts whenever her sister Brie decides to return.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight (World Heavyweight Championship match)

Credit: WWE

Rollins’ title defense against Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso on Saturday is one of the most predictable on the card. There is absolutely no way WWE would have him shockingly win the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam this month just to lose it so soon. That said, this match should be very entertaining and could end up being the bout of the night. Especially when the champion’s The Vision faction mates show up to cause mayhem. WWE Clash in Paris will end with “and still.”

Winner: Seth Rollins